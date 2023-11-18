Taylor Swift Shares Emotional Note for Young Fan Who Died After Falling Ill During Eras Tour

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief," Taylor Swift wrote in a handwritten emotional note while mourning the unfortunate death of a beloved fan. The Lavender Haze hitmaker, who is currently touring Brazil, disclosed in a tragic statement that one of her young fans had passed away just before her most recent Eras Tour performance. Sharing a tribute on her Instagram story after the end of the concert, Taylor said: "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Fernando Leon

Also Read: Here's How Taylor Swift Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Romance With Travis Kelce

Her statement added: "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

As per the Brazilian newspaper Folha De Sao Paolo, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell ill during the live Eras Tour concert at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. As per The US Sun, the young fan died of cardiorespiratory arrest, Benevides ended up passing out at the scene while perched on the railing. Pal Thiago Fernandes, 22, reported that his friend experienced a second arrest while being transported to the hospital after being resuscitated at the stadium for forty minutes. At Rio's Nilton Santos Stadium, temperatures were measured to reach 60 degrees Celsius, and during the event, firefighters unofficially reported 1,000 cases of fainting.

We are heartbroken to learn of Ana Benevides' passing at tonight's Eras Tour concert. Water is a necessity and her death is a horrible tragedy.



T4F EXIGIMOS RESPEITO @t4f pic.twitter.com/DqpKhmLiQB — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) November 18, 2023

As per The US Sun, on Friday, with temperatures rising to nearly 100 degrees, the 33-year-old pop icon gave her first of three performances in Rio de Janeiro, Swift displayed her kindness towards her fans during the live concert. The Blank Space songstress had once stopped the performance on Friday to make sure the audience had access to enough water given the intense heat. Chants of "water, water" could be heard during her Evermore performance as she asked officials to bring bottles to the crowd's waving members. "There are people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back," she said, pointing to a section in the audience. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"Next weekend, Taylor is scheduled to go to São Paulo, Brazil, for the last leg of her 2023 tour.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce And Dad Scott Met Over Luxury Steak Dinner In Buenos Aires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin (@swiftutation)

As per Today, the Wildest Dreams songstress called out for kindness during one of her US leg of the Eras Tour back in June. “I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen,” Swift told her dearest fans at the US Bank Stadium. She reported observing Swifties form bonds, form friendships, and exchange friendship bracelets.

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Soon End Their Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“So I was hoping to ask you that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” she continued. “Right? So what I’m trying to say is, I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music. That’s why I’m putting out this album.” After music mogul Scooter Braun bought Swift's catalog from her previous record label without her consent, she began re-recording and re-releasing her albums from before 2019.

More from Inquisitr

This Is Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Blooming ‘Romance’

Taylor Swift Officially Enters Billionaire Club After Record-Breaking Success of Her Eras Tour: Report