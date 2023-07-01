Jennifer Lopez Wants Ben Affleck to Hit the Gym With Her and Say No to Smoking & Drinking

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been enjoying their renewed romance and married life. And now Lopez seems to have set some rules for Affleck and his new sober life with her. As per reports by The Things, the Dance On The Floor singer has established a list of rules and expectations that Affleck must follow diligently. These requirements range from giving up bad habits like smoking to engaging in intimate activities four times a week, along with maintaining high cleanliness standards.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up her Purse on Camera to Reveal her Most Precious Items

After rekindling their romance in 2021 and creating a buzz amongst fans and followers, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding in 2022. They were a well-known pair earlier when they were young and worked on a project together. However, things didn't turn out well and both parted ways, only to get hitched now. The reports by The Things also share that on various occasions, Affleck has been spotted looking troubled or annoyed with Lopez. That also leads to some fans to speculate about a little spat between the celebrity couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Lopez is a clean junkie, while Affleck reportedly struggles to keep his surroundings neat. Additionally, Lopez has requested that her actor husband accompany her to the gym. Known for her dedication to fitness, Lopez reportedly drags Affleck to workout sessions, especially considering his recent health struggles. It has been reported that Lopez has even created a workout regimen and diet plan for him to follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan Lavish Party to Renew Vows at $60M LA Mansion One Year After Wedding

In the list of conditions set by his wife, Affleck is not permitted to smoke or drink when they are at home or with the children. Previously Affleck had shared his struggle with alcoholism, "I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It’s funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it’s like, ‘I think I hurt that person’s feelings, ‘I made a fool of myself’ or ‘I didn’t want to kiss that girl.’ I have almost no inhibitions, so it’s dangerous for me," he told a Fox News journalist. It seems that Jennifer Lopez is attempting to eliminate smoking and drinking from Affleck's life altogether. The actor has been photographed lighting cigarettes on several occasions, despite his multiple stints in rehab for alcohol-related issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: These 'Unsellable' Celebrity Homes of John Travolta, Jennifer Lopez and More Struggle to Find Buyers

Furthermore, Lopez has allegedly stipulated that the couple must engage in intimate activities at least four times a week. While Affleck somewhat dismissed this rumor in a previous interview. He did not deny the existence of an intimacy clause in their prenuptial agreement directly but shared his disagreement about it. Nevertheless, they didn't seem to be in discomfort about it.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Teenage Twins' Growing Curiosity About Her Choices: "Why Is Mom Doing That?"

Jennifer Garner Shares Generous Appreciation for Her Ex Ben Affleck on Father's Day