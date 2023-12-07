Taylor Swift Takes a Dig at Ex Joe Alwyn As She Talks About BF Travis Kelce: "We Show Up For Each Other"

Taylor Swift, the reigning pop queen, added another jewel to her crown on December 6 as Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. As the Swifties celebrated this joyous occasion, she, true to her quirky self, injected humor and cat-loving vibes into the announcement. In an Instagram post, she amusingly asked Time Magazine if she could bring her cat along to claim her title, followed by a photo of her draped in a black unitard with her feline companion, Benjamin Button.

While the feline fun and playful banter captivated fans, the interview that followed, especially addressing her public relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce, stirred the gossip mill. Fans couldn’t help but read between the lines and contemplate if Swift subtly shaded her famous ex, Joe Alwyn, with her candid remarks.

In the interview with Time, Swift, in an unfiltered manner, discussed the timeline of her romance with Kelce, ensuring to dispel any misconceptions about their first date being at one of his televised football games. Swift emphatically stated, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." She further said, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves; we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

As per an article in Nicki Swift, this seemingly innocent statement raised eyebrows, igniting thoughts about the contrast with her previous relationship. Speculations about Alwyn’s discomfort with the public attention their six-year relationship garnered were not new. Psychologist Jo Hemmings noted, "Joe seemed to rush Taylor in and out of events, it was almost as if he was embarrassed to be with her. In contrast, Travis is only too happy to showcase Taylor," she noted, hinting at a more supportive and confident partner.

HuffPost reports that the interview also highlighted Swift’s decision to re-record her albums, a move influenced by her dad and Kelly Clarkson. Facing the challenge of re-doing her music after the master recordings were sold to Scooter Braun, Swift revealed her defiant pain: “You have a fully manufactured frame job in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar, that took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Swift's previous romance with Alwyn was notably low-key, with limited public appearances during their six years together. In contrast, her openness about her relationship with Kelce and her assertion that being in a public relationship means "showing up for each other" hinted at a departure from the discreet nature of her past affairs. Swift expressed pride in their public connection, emphasizing support and mutual celebration.

