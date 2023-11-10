During a segment on The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared current Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, prompting Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner to call Clinton 'so evil.' Clinton was also dubbed 'heartless' by Faulkner, who also said the 'failed presidential candidate' is 'delusional.'

As reported by The Daily Beast, Clinton appeared on the daytime talk show The View on Wednesday and warned about the perils of a second Trump presidency. She said on the show, "When I was Secretary of State, I used to talk about ‘one and done’. What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press. Hitler was duly elected."

“The wreckage is almost unimaginable.” Hillary Clinton rips Donald Trump to shreds, makes direct comparison between him and Adolph Hitler. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/RBcDczsZDN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 8, 2023

Then, Clinton continued, "All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like ‘OK we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do. Take him at his word." As per Yahoo! News, she also said, "The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values."

Hell must’ve frozen over. I just agreed with something that was said on The View, and by Hilary Clinton no less!!! This was as well thought out of a take as I’ve heard on this whole situation since it started. https://t.co/cuqahQEBBG — Dan Bryant (@DanBryant20) November 9, 2023

Former Republican congressman and Thursday's guest on Faulkner's show, Jason Chaffetz, agreed that Clinton was 'delusional' and said that the former First Lady was 'bitter' because of her loss to Trump in 2016. Faulkner said, "Hillary Clinton went there! Of course, she’s a failed presidential candidate herself—twice—getting a lot of heat for an extreme warning about electing former President Trump... She’s so evil. Jason, did you catch that? That in the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless! Heartless! I call her one of the many now ongoing heart donors on the planet." Chaffetz added, "Obviously, she is a little bitter because she was measuring the drapes, thought she would move in and be the next president. But no, she got beat and beat badly."

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Hillary Clinton: 'She's so evil!" pic.twitter.com/Bl9mblTv1S — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2023

Clinton's remarks come a few days after a Washington Post article revealed that should he return to the White House, Trump is allegedly planning to use the Justice Department to probe his political opponents and erstwhile supporters who have been critical of him. After being discouraged from using the military to suppress domestic rallies and dissent by senior military officials during his single term as President, he is now considering using the Insurrection Act on his first day in office.

Trump is already talking about using the Insurrection Act on his first day in office, if he is reelected, to put down any civil protests. I can’t stress this enough. No matter what you think of Biden, his age, his policies, he is no dictator. He believes in democracy. We cannot… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2023

Trump's aides have allegedly been formulating proposals to scrap 50 years of policy and practice meant to insulate criminal prosecutions from political considerations, which would greatly increase Trump's authority to command the Justice Department's activities. Critics have termed such notions dangerous and unconstitutional. In addition, Trump's team is apparently making plans to stock his prospective administration with more radical rightwing attorneys who will be less inclined to block efforts to get in his way as he stretches the borders of presidential power.

