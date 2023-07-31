Tom Brady Invites Irina Shayk to Los Angeles on the Heels of Suspected Romance

According to reports, Tom Brady asked Irina Shayk to meet up in Los Angeles this past weekend. Although Shayk and her six-year-old daughter Lea live in New York City, the invitation shows the two are becoming closer to one another.

Brady and Shayk have been dating for "a few weeks," a source tells People. Brady allegedly asked Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were later observed spending a romantic weekend together, as reported by the source.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

According to the insider, "they spent Friday and Saturday night at a house" where Brady is residing. According to another source quoted by PEOPLE, the couple met in June while attending the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Shayk seems to have been the one to spark the attention. At a wedding they both attended, she was said to have aggressively chased Brady, "throwing herself" at him and scarcely allowing him out of her sight, according to Marca.

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are reportedly dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/P4Qy6n6wQv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2023

Page Six's exclusive photographs of Brady and Shayk in Los Angeles show the happy couple spending quality time together. They apparently spent Friday and Saturday night at a residence together after being seen in Brady's vehicle. The retired NFL star was photographed looking very flirty with the supermodel in photos obtained by the news outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

An eyewitness told Page Six on Friday afternoon that the ever-chivalrous Brady, 45, picked up Shayk, 37, from the hotel Bel-Air and drove them to his Los Angeles home. It wasn't until the next morning that the two were seen again when the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly dropped off his suspected overnight partner at the hotel at 9:30 a.m.

The Russian-born model went out in a laid-back summer outfit, with her hair down and no makeup. She wore a beaded String Ting strap around her neck and a white singlet top, tennis skirt, black Adidas shoes, and a black hoodie that she wore loosely around her waist.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

According to sources, during the highly publicized wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick, Shayk had made "a beeline" for newly single Brady and hardly let him out of her sight throughout the weekend's festivities. An insider revealed, "She followed him around all weekend, She was throwing herself at him." However, Shayk's management strongly refuted such a claim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

There are different rumors regarding how the father of three's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, feels about his new romance. The former Victoria's Secret model, 43, is reportedly "seeing red" at the connection, according to one insider, while another says, "She could not be happier for Tom — she wants him to be happy."

Since their breakup, both Brady and Bündchen have been said to have moved on with other companions. However, these rumors don't seem to have any basis in reality. The internet was abuzz with rumors that the NFL great was seeing the recently-single Reese Witherspoon, but this turned out to be inaccurate. Fans issued a warning last month when Kim Kardashian was seen house hunting near Tom Brady's lavish Bahamian estate. Real estate tycoon Jeff Soffer was falsely connected to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, despite the fact that Soffer is already engaged.

