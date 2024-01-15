Vivek Ramaswamy Responds Gracefully to Donald Trump's Attack, Citing Bad Campaign Advice

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's warning to his followers against supporting Vivek Ramaswamy in the Iowa Caucuses, Ramaswamy opted for a diplomatic approach, refusing to engage in a verbal sparring match with the former President. With five events on the docket a day before Iowa's caucuses, Ramaswamy, during a press briefing in Ankeny, dismissed Trump's attack as nothing more than 'bad campaign advice.'

Trump goes after Vivek Ramaswamy in what I believe is the first time.

On Saturday, Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, warned supporters that voting for Ramaswamy equated to supporting the 'other side.' The fresh 38-year-old Republican contender, expressing respect for Trump, asserted that he would throw his support behind the former President if he secures the Republican nomination. Ramaswamy, attributing the incident to misguided advice, remarked, "It was probably an unfortunate move by his campaign advisers," as per USA Today.

Yes, I saw President Trump's Truth Social post. It's an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don't think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I'm not going to criticize him in response to this late attack.



I’ve met… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 14, 2024

Despite challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, Ramaswamy and the real estate mogul enjoyed a relatively amicable relationship until this incident, with the Ohio-based author of Woke, Inc. even defending Trump amid his legal challenges, as per Yahoo! News. Ramaswamy has also positioned himself as the 'next generation' of the 'America First' movement, promising a pardon for Trump if faced with legal consequences.

Honestly. I’ve never seen the Truth Social logo before…



Vivek will not beat Trump



But a strong pulling on Vivek in Iowa is what the GOP leadership does not want.



They want isolate Trump and then knock him out — Scott Dideon (@realscottdideon) January 15, 2024

Trump's criticism was followed by an attack from Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser, who took issue with a photo of Ramaswamy alongside supporters donning "SAVE TRUMP, VOTE VIVEK" shirts. Trump, accusing Ramaswamy of employing deceitful campaign tricks, cautioned against being deceived by the former ally. During a campaign stop at an Ankeny pizza restaurant, Ramaswamy asserted that the America First movement transcended Trump. Addressing a crowd of 75 to 100, he acknowledged Trump's excellence as a president but emphasized the need for an outsider like himself to carry the torch forward.

watching Trump turn on Ramaswamy pic.twitter.com/ipg3CbLsNt — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 13, 2024

Furthermore, tragedy struck Perry High School, where Principal Dan Marburger succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this month. Ramaswamy, who had been in Perry for a campaign event on the morning of the incident, extended his condolences to Marburger's family and the community.

In the wake of the Perry High School shooting, Ramaswamy revised his stance on school security, advocating for three armed guards in each school. Despite the tragic turn of events, he maintained his position during a podcast, suggesting that one armed security guard could deter but not entirely prevent school shootings. Ramaswamy advocated for up to five guards in larger schools, highlighting the need for heightened security in educational institutions.

Here’s the plot & it’s hiding in plain sight:



1. Narrow this to a 2-horse race between Trump & Haley.

2. Eliminate Trump.

3. Trot their puppet into the White House.



I respect the hell out of Trump. He's the best President of the 21st century. I've defended him at every step…

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of school security, Ramaswamy called for the closure of the U.S. Department of Education, proposing that the funds saved could be redirected to finance armed security in schools. "Our most valuable national asset is our children," he stated, emphasizing the urgency of prioritizing school safety, as per the Des Moines Register. Concluding on a somber note, Ramaswamy expressed hope that these measures would prevent future tragedies, deeming it 'unconscionable' that such basic steps hadn't been taken earlier.

