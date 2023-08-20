Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Said She Will Not 'Stand Next To' Adam Sandler During a Red Carpet Event

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, two beloved stars of the entertainment industry, have shared a special bond that predates their rise to fame. Their enduring friendship has been marked by several collaborations, such as their appearances together in the movies Just Go With It in 2011 and Murder Mystery in 2019. While they have always been constants in each other's lives, their camaraderie has also led to some uproarious moments, as mentioned by FandomWire.

During the red carpet premiere of their latest Netflix movie, Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler experienced a comical debate over the latter's dress code for the event. Aniston, who was dressed in a glamorous, sheer mini dress designed by Atelier Versace, found herself in stark contrast to her co-star Sandler, who showed up in a New York Knicks hoodie and pants. Amusingly, Aniston wasn't quite impressed by her long-time friend's casual attire on the red carpet.

Also Read: 10 Times We Fell in Love With Jennifer Aniston All Over Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In a hilarious exchange of words, Aniston quipped, "What the hell are you doing?! I'm not standing next to him wearing sweatpants." Sandler, in his typical humorous fashion, responded, "You said it, you texted me, 'Please wear your sweatshirt,'" to which Aniston clarified, "I said, 'Please don't wear your sweatshirt.'"

Image Source: GettyImages/Frazer Harrison

Despite the momentary confusion that led to this good-natured banter, the two stars have always been vocal about their love and admiration for each other. Aniston has repeatedly praised Sandler, stating that he has remained the same genuine and fun-loving person throughout their decades-long friendship. She affectionately expressed, "We just always have a wonderful time in every moment."

Also Read: Michael Rapaport Raved About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Classy Wedding: ‘They'd a Wall of Caviar.'

Their close bond has also led to moments of playful protectiveness between the two stars. Aniston once revealed that Sandler is pretty guarded when it comes to her dating life. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she humorously shared, "If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating. 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Also Read: Check Out Superfit Divas Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Impressive Home Gyms

Despite the laughter and jokes, their deep connection remains unshaken over the years. Even as they now find themselves in their mid-fifties, their friendship exudes the same youthful energy as it did when they first met in the industry.

Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to their 2019 hit, is now available to stream on Netflix. Fans can rejoice in witnessing the effortless chemistry between these two talented actors, who bring their unique charisma and camaraderie to the screen.

Beyond their on-screen collaborations, Aniston and Sandler have exemplified a true friendship that has withstood the tests of time and the demands of the entertainment world. Their ability to support and uplift each other, even in the most trivial of matters like a red carpet dress code debate, reflects the authenticity of their bond.

References:

https://fandomwire.com/what-the-hell-are-you-doing-jennifer-aniston-refused-to-stand-next-to-co-star-adam-sandler-on-red-carpet-in-a-hilarious-moment/

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates the Launch of Courtney Cox's New Product: "So Proud of You!"

Jennifer Aniston Speaks up About Liking Jamie Foxx's Anti-Semitic Post: "This Makes Me Sick"