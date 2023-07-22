‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Prepares for Late Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton has been mourning the loss of her beloved Caleb Willingham who unfortunately passed away earlier in June. Willingham sadly passed away due to severe complications of his health over the last few months. His estranged wife Slaton, shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok at the time of his passing. The video featured Slaton bitterly sobbing as she recalled cherished memories of her beloved and thanked her fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: Tammy Slaton Clarifies That She's 'Not Getting Engaged' After Loss of Ex-Husband Caleb Willingham

While there was no information about Willingham's funeral at that time, reports from The Sun unveil that Slaton and her family are set to host a funeral in the coming days. The funeral is set to take place in the coming week and will feature a very intimate circle of friends and family. "Caleb's funeral will happen at the end of the month," said a source close to the family.

As per reports, Willingham has been cremated and Slaton was spotted en route to collect his ashes at the Ohio Facility where the two had first met. "Tammy drove up to Ohio with Chris to pick up Caleb's ashes and his belongings, as she was still his legal wife at his time of death" confessed another source. Willingham and Slaton had split up but according to reports, she refused to go ahead after learning of her beloved's dire situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The week ahead is certainly going to be an emotional rollercoaster for Slaton. Not only does she have to proceed with the last rites for Willingham but the reality star also has to gear up for her birthday which comes a few days after. Reports of whether or not the funeral would be recorded and featured in the ongoing show are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: TLC Crew Stops '1000-Lb Sisters’ Upcoming Season's Shoot Due to an Ugly Spat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Another source close to Slaton emphasized the aftermath of Willingham's death on Slaton entailing how much emotional pain she was in."They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic [his death] is devastating for her" said the source. The former couple were often observed to be building each other up and were the perfect match for each other. The source continued to explain how Slaton could've easily been in Willingham's place. "She told me she could have easily been him," said the source.

Also Read: 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Struggles to Catch Her Breath in Concerning New Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The source recalled when Slaton explained the reason why she needed some space from Willingham. Slaton was also on the same journey as Willingham but, he reportedly 'lost the drive' on his journey to lose weight. "Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive" confessed the source.

In conclusion, the thought of how likely the tables could've turned was a daunting matter for the reality star. "It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindest of. 'This could have been me", concluded the source.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8658979/1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-caleb-willingham-husband-funeral/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8514884/1000-sisters-tammy-slaton-caleb-willingham-death-husband-weight/

More from Inquisitr

'1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Cryptic Post Following The Death Of Ex Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton's Fans Fear a 'Relapse Episode' After Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham's Sudden Death