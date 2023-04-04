Rapper BTB Savage Fatally Shot Dead in Retaliation for Houston Shooting

Rapper BTB Savage, whose real name was Darrell Gentry, was shot dead on Thursday in what his mother believes was a revenge killing for his social media posts and interviews about a shooting incident in February.

ABC13 interviewed Gentry's mother, Bernita Ward, who said that in February, her son was under the impression that he would be featured in a song, and that he was excited as his rap career was finally taking off. However, instead of getting an opportunity to further his career, a group arrived at his apartment in San Antonio to rob him.

Earlier this week, the rapper did a now-viral interview with VLAD-TV, expressing how he and his girlfriend fought off the would-be robber. Gentry talked at length about how he instructed his girlfriend to shoot the alleged intruder. In the interview, he said he told the suspect, who was pleading for help, "I don't give a f*** about you. You're going to die."

Gentry had gained some level of notoriety for fighting off the attempted robbery at his apartment. When the interviewer asked if he was concerned about retaliation, he said, "They might do what they do, but I'm going to get active. That's all that it is."

However, Ward said she had warned her son to stop talking about the incident and remove the interview post from social media. "I said take that off social media. Let this family mourn in peace. They were taunting my son, though, telling him they were going to kill the family, make his momma cry, and kill his son. I told my son, 'Don't respond. Let it go.' But their family member came to rob my son."

Unfortunately, her warnings went unheeded, and just hours after Gentry posted a picture of the bloody crime scene on Instagram, he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the exclusive River Oaks city near Fort Worth in Texas, as per Daily Mail. "The moral of this story is two mothers lost two amazing sons and that their children would be raised without fathers," Ward said. "That's the sad thing."

"I want to encourage all the youth, stop the violence," Ward said. "Stop the violence. Do something different with your life. I am fully aware of who my son is. The violence that takes place in these streets with these youth is so unnecessary. Kill your debt, kill the negativity. Don't kill each other."

Houston police say the two suspects accused of shooting Gentry were in a black Subaru, dressed in black with hoodies and shades on. They got out of the vehicle and fled on San Felipe, the police said. While it is not entirely clear if the assailants were directly linked to the attempted robbery incident in February, Gentry's mother is convinced that they were.