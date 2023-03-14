Megan Fox Poses for Pictures at the Oscars Bash Without Her Engagement Ring

The drama continues between Megan Fox and MGK after the intense Super Bowl week. The couple is rumored to be taking couples counseling sessions amidst their alleged breakup and the cheating scandal. Neither of them has openly admitted anything about the current status of their relationship. Meanwhile, Fox was spotted at the exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar bash, and she looked unrecognizable in her newly dyed hair color. The now redhead grooved to the music and sipped a drink in an outdoor area at the party on Sunday night. According to Page Six, Megan had an important life accessory missing from her stunning outfit - the emerald and diamond engagement ring gifted by MGK.

The Jennifer's Body actress looked stunning in a figure-hugging gown by Miss Sohee. She accessorized the outfit with statement jewels by Mouwad and was styled by Maeve Reilly.

The only piece of jewelry missing was the engagement ring gifted by MGK. On January 13, 2022, he posted a video describing the sentiments gone into the making of the special ring. He wrote, “Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022"

MGK had designed the ring according to their birthstones and stuck them on magnetic bands, after which he proposed to Fox in January 2022. In February, this year Megan shared a cryptic quote and deleted all photos of herself with the musician on social media after unfollowing him. She also later deleted her Instagram account only to come back a few weeks after. Fox eventually responded to all the speculations on Instagram saying, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.” The couple has since then been rumored to be working on their relationship.

However, Fox seemed to have moved on, since she attended the glam Oscar evening sans the engagement ring. She appeared to be enjoying the solo night along with friends and was also seen cozying up to Black Adam actor Noah Centineo. An onlooker from the party described, “She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo,” the witness observed. “She looked like the cat who ate the canary.” There still seems to be an air of mystery around the relationship status of the hot couple as Fox changes her avatar and continues to give solo public appearances.