Sofia Vergara Once Said Hollywood Welcomed Her 'With Open Arms & Pulled Down Pants'

Actress Sofia Vergara took a sly dig at how her welcome to Hollywood involved men behaving inappropriately towards her, trying to "offer her drinks and a place to sleep." According to Fox News, she discussed this and how she came to New York City to start her career in the entertainment industry during her monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

The actress and fashion icon enjoys narrating her journey to getting to where she is, and she often attempts to inspire fans and send out the message that dreams do come true when one has the right motivation and work ethic. Although incredibly successful both financially and in terms of her career, Vergara is often trolled for her accent. In this event, Vergara emphasized the struggles she has had to face and how men have treated her poorly in the past.

As mentioned by Koimoi, Vergara recalled her genesis in Hollywood while throwing shade at certain people and moments of life in a witty and humorous manner. She begins the speech by extending her gratitude to her plethora of fans as "it's such a huge moment in her life." She goes on to mention how she never imagined her journey would lead her to New York City, especially because she was from a small town in Columbia.

The speech proceeds and she talks about the town which she was from - a topic Vergara has been trolled about in the past. "I come all the way from a little town called Barren. Barran is a Spanish word that means Cleveland,” she joked. Vergara then emphasizes an immigrant's rough journey in America and how immigrants often face discrimination and mistreatment.

Vergara threw some major shade at the mistreatment she faced in a witty manner. She was reportedly welcomed by men who offered her drinks and a place to sleep. "This country welcomed me with open arms and pulled down pants," she said, earning peals of laughter from the audience. The actress concluded the wholesome yet shade-filled speech with a depth of gratitude and love for being part of the talented and gifted cast of Modern Family and a bright smile.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Modern Family alum has caught the attention of fans globally with her witty humor, savage acting skills, and her influence in the beauty industry. The award-winning actress has truly inspired young women who come from humble beginnings and broken homes. According to reports from Variety, Sofia Vergara moved to America from a small town in Colombia to fulfill her desire to become an actress or at least partake in the entertainment industry.

The Chef actress got a big break in 1994, at 22 years of age as a host for Univision, which boosted her career and landed her in Miami. However, there too she was struck with the dilemma of not having an agent to represent her because of her Latina roots. "I needed a manager, and that didn't exist for a Latina personality," Vergara said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Things certainly took a turn for the best after she landed a role as Gloria Pritchett in the hit sitcom Modern Family between the years 2009 to 2020. She earned both fame and incredible respect for portraying a fiery woman with a wild, carefree, and yet loving personality. Her role on the show allowed her to act alongside Reese Witherspoon in the movie Hot Pursuit. The actress is currently a judge on America's Got Talent and is beloved by all her fellow judges and contestants. At present, Vergara has built very successful empires in furniture collections, fragrance collections, and stunning apparel.