Not Her First Food Post

Scroll for the photos. They come as Hayek continues to make headlines for including food on her social media - if it isn't breakfast tacos with a topped egg, it's kitchen ones on Taco Tuesday, with the above photo proving mighty popular, too, as Hayek snacked in a swimsuit.

Shot indoors amid red backdrops and with a red veggie to her mouth, the "Like A Boss" actress sent out her good looks and killer legs today, posing in a chic, white, green, and navy pattern shirt dress, all muddy legs.