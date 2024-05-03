Whoopi Goldberg Gets Emotional During Interview With a Teen Battling Rare Brain Tumor Disorder

Fans of The View were deeply moved as they witnessed a poignant and rare display of emotion from host Whoopi Goldberg during an interview with a teenage girl battling a rare brain tumor disorder. In honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month, Goldberg, alongside co-host Sara Haines, welcomed Mya Jackson, a courageous 15-year-old diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) at the tender age of six. What unraveled on Thursday's episode was a heartwarming surprise that touched both viewers and the hosts.

Mya's mother, Tanya revealed, “We can only take it day by day with the disease. We're hoping to in the next two months be back in Boston for her fourth brain surgery, and we're going to continue to do chemo, 89 chemo treatments, and go from there.” Despite her challenges, Mya exclaimed, “I want people to know and understand that I'm just like any other 15-year-old, boy or girl. That I love to color, I love to dance, I love to play with my dogs. And I love to wear the Descendants costumes.”

During the segment, Mya and her mother were surprised with a meet-and-greet of her favorite singer, Sofia Carson. As Mya embraced Carson, emotions ran high. As the mother-daughter stifled tears, Goldberg's usual composure also faltered. Even Haines found herself needing a tissue as the emotionally charged encounter swept over the studio. Mya’s dream meeting with Carson was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Fifteen-year-old brain tumor warrior Mya gets the ultimate surprise when she meets her 'Descendants' idol @SofiaCarson. 💙 pic.twitter.com/bqhSdHBEGm — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2024

Goldberg while talking about the foundation’s work, struggled to hold back her tears, and viewers were deeply moved by her unfiltered display of emotion. As per Daily Mail, one fan added, “WOW you very rarely see Whoopi get emotional,” while another echoed, “Please #Whoopi hold it together...I feel you sista...I'm a mess too....”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

A third user online chimed, ‘Get'n a lil' teary-eyed at Mya's story,” while a fourth remarked, “I can't with this segment...I can't right now...I'm a 51-year-old man...and I'm in a major total meltdown over this story....” Meanwhile, a fan reflected, “Wow! What a tearjerker of an episode! Mya has such a beautiful spirit. Her parents raised a lively young lady and must be so proud. Thanks to @Disney and #TheView for making Mya's wish come true.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

As per The Wrap, Carson shared, “I think there are few more important things in the world than the privilege to be able to make Mya smile. To be able to be your wish is one of the greatest honors of my life and you are my hero and everyone here's hero.” As the segment concluded, Goldberg regaining her composure, remarked, “Mya and Tanya, thank you for joining us today. Sofia, you are the queen we always knew you were, and thank you for making this come true for Mya today.”