Despite US Government Warning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Proceed with Nigeria Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for a trip to Nigeria later this month. Their purpose? Talks on the Invictus Games. However, they've been cautioned against this journey. A Level 3 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department warns Americans to reconsider travel to the destination given the crime rate, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping risks.

Harry and Markle seem intent on pushing ahead with their plans to participate in talks and engage in cultural activities during their visit to the West African nation. The U.S. government's Level 3 advisory is its second-highest warning level, indicating a high degree of risk. However, the royal couple appears unmoved by these safety concerns as they prepare for the trip at the invitation of Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa. Their decision has however drawn criticism from some quarters.

Former royal protection officer, Dai Davies, has questioned the rationale behind Harry and Markle's visit to what he called "one of the world's most dangerous countries." In comments to The Express, Davies said, "It's strange that he [Harry] personifies the risk factors here and is willing to go to one of the world's most dangerous countries. I would want to know the rationale for this visit to what is a very dangerous place."

The perceived hypocrisy stems from Harry's high-profile legal battle to obtain police protection during visits to the UK, citing security risks. A UK judge recently rejected Harry's request to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the government's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after stepping back from royal duties.

While in Nigeria, Harry and Markle will receive security funded by the Nigerian government. This raised questions about the cost Nigeria would incur amidst widespread poverty in the country— an estimated 87 million people living below the poverty line. Beyond security concerns, the Sussexes' trip has faced additional scrutiny. Some veterans have accused Prince Harry's Invictus Games, an event he founded in 2014 to support wounded service members and veterans, of losing its original meaning. There have also been claims that Markle's involvement has made the event 'too royal,' as per The Mirror.

As Harry and Markle prepare for their potentially controversial Nigeria visit, the global public will closely watch their every move. Public relations experts suggest Harry is unlikely to step away from the Invictus Games, his passion project. PR expert Ryan McCormick stated, "Harry had no qualms about being honored as a 'Legend of Aviation' in January so I don't believe he'll heed calls to step down from the Invictus Games." McCormick added that if Harry did step down out of respect for veterans, it could provide a "sizeable boost of positive PR."