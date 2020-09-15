Madison Pettis Stuns In Savage X Fenty Lingerie Set With Thong And Garter Skirt

Madison also wore a bustier from the label.

Madison Pettis gave her Instagram fans a thrill on Sunday with a collection of tantalizing lingerie photos. Many of them seemed stunned to see the former Disney Channel star modeling such revealing apparel.

Madison, 22, shared five saucy snapshots for her 3.8 million followers to enjoy. The Cory in the House star wore an alluring all-black set from Savage X Fenty, a popular label that was founded by Rihanna. Earlier this month, she announced that she’s an ambassador for the brand. Her look included a bustier that showcased her ample bust to perfection. The snugly-fitting top featured a stretchy mesh panel in the center. The garment was embellished with feminine floral lace accents and scallop trim around the neck.

Madison also wore a lacy thong. In the front, it was partially concealed by a fishnet mesh garter skirt with a lace overlay. The clingy material hugged the contours of her shapely hips. She allowed the garter straps and empty clips to teasingly dangle over her shapely thighs. The scanty skirt was completely open in the back.

In her first photo, Madison stood beside a bed with a wood canopy frame. Soft white bedding was in striking contrast with her sultry dark boudoir wear. She struck a provocative pose by bending over and placing the palms of her hands on her inner thighs. She peered down at the camera, slightly parting her plump pout to make her facial expression sensual. Her thick brunette curls spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

For her second shot, Madison stood in front of a bathroom mirror. She arched her back as she reached up to touch her hair. This image provided a peek at her thong and her peachy posterior.

Madison’s third picture was a full body shot that was all about her incredible legs. She wore a pair of platform stiletto heels with peep toes. The tall shoes accentuated her toned limbs, and the low angle of the photo made them look extra long and slender. She posed next to a massive stone column in front of a window covered by diaphanous white curtains. Natural light filtered through the coverings and created a soft, dreamy effect.

She laid on the bed for the next snapshot, which showed her in profile. She curved her back and propped herself up on her elbows as she turned to look at the camera. In her final photo, she sat on the edge of the bed with her glistening legs crossed.

“Yep. Absolutely. Someone come pick up my jaw from the ground,” wrote one of her followers in response to her sexy slideshow.

“This just saved Monday,” declared another admirer.

“Died and came back to life just to die again!!!” added a third fan.

“Love your heels you can trample me all day,” a fourth devotee offered.