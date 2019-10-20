Aussie Model Madison Gordon Flaunts Incredible Physique In A Revealing Tank Top And Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Aussie brunette beauty Madison Gordon, who is popular on Instagram for her eponymous diet and workout plan, recently took to her page and wowed her admirers with a new, hot pic.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a revealing pink tank top, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The short top also enabled Madison to flaunt a glimpse of her slim waist.

The model teamed her skimpy top with a pair of Daisy Dukes to put her well-toned thighs on full display. She styled her raven-colored tresses into a high ponytail, opted for a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings, and wore a full face of makeup, comprised of some nude shades, to pull off a simple, yet sexy look.

Madison sat on a gray sofa outdoors, as she slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than a day of posting, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered about 8,000 likes and over 530 comments, as fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous complimentary comments and phrases.

Apart from her admirers, many of Madison’s fellow models, celebs, and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show support and appreciation. These included, but are not limited to, Krystal Lina, Vicky Aisha, Lynnie Marie, Eden Levine, and Ollie Franky.

“You are so, so, so beautiful and [you have a] lovely body,” one of her fans wrote.

“Your body is like heaven,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Lovely, you are god’s greatest creation!” they wrote.

Other fans used used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “the most beautiful woman in the world,” “wonderful,” “lovely pic, and “stunning as always,” to praise the hottie.

Prior to sharing the latest snap, Madison posted another hot pic where she was featured rocking a pink sports bra that she teamed with matching gym bottoms. The model stood in a garden, struck a side pose to flaunt her legs and booty, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

She also held a can of sports drink Bylt in her hands to promote the product.

As usual, fans rushed to praise the model’s hot figure in the comments section soon after the picture was posted.

Apart from titillating her fans with her skin-baring pics, Madison is also a big source of inspiration for many people out there because she successfully lost over 50 pounds after adopting a special diet plan.