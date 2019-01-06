Alexis Ren Posts Photo Of Just Her Lower Body, Plays With Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Alexis Ren is likely still enjoying her Mexican getaway, as she’s been sharing a series of posts and stories to give fans an inside look at her trip. Her newest Instagram post was of just the model’s lower body, as she played with her black bikini bottom with her right hand. A palm tree could be seen in the backdrop, as Ren appeared to be laying on a towel or beach chair. It was captioned, “Baby.” Her stories also showed her posing on a gray couch in a floral dress, along with another shot of her derriere that she captioned, “beach bum.”

The model’s second-newest post showed her wearing the floral outfit, which was a low-plunge cut dress with red flowers. A second photo showed her laying on her back on a suspended couch, which she complemented with white sneakers. A third photo was of Alexis sitting on a swing chair, taken from above.

Plus, Alexis also took to Twitter saying, “When people say I photoshop,” and shared a video of herself posing for one of her latest Instagram posts. She looked the same in the video as in the photo, which some fans apparently believed was a manipulated image. It might have been because the camera angles made her waist look extra small, although the model has somehow been able to maintain the physique for a long time.

Previously, Alexis revealed some personal details with Chic Management, as she revealed that her hometown is Santa Monica, California, and that she’s a Sagittarius. Also, she revealed what her morning routine consists of.

“Usually in L.A. I get up and get some coffee then head to yoga. But here in Bondi beach I’ve been doing morning swims and runs. It’s so magical,” she said.

Plus, her dream dinner party of any celebrities dead or alive included Johnny Depp, Candice Swanepoel, Mila Kunis, and Robert Downey, Jr. It’s not too surprising to hear Candice included in the list, considering that Alexis is a model and Swanepoel is one of the most well-known Victoria’s Secret Angels. Moreover, she shared her biggest accomplishment to date.

“There has been so many amazing accomplishments that I’m grateful for. I couldn’t choose just one. I’m very happy where I am in life and I’m excited to see where else it takes me.”

In addition to becoming the first social media star to make it on Maxim’s cover to posing for Sports Illustrated, Ren’s accomplished a lot in past years.