Lauren Alaina is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer blue corset as she promotes her latest beats. The American Idol alum, 26, is bringing a fresh insight into her life via new album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, a 15-track EP candidly documenting her battles with depression, but it was all smiles as the blonde stunned to shout out her latest record on Instagram recently.

The September 3-released album was the basis for a post made one week ago - check it out, plus the look below.