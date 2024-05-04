Drew Barrymore Had a Mishap and It Made Everyone Cringe

Drew Barrymore's talk show has been making waves lately, but not always for the right reasons. Barrymore’s recent comment on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, sparked a wave of discomfort among viewers and critics alike.

In a moment during her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Barrymore casually referred to Harris as “Momala,” a term supposedly coined by Harris’s stepchildren. While Barrymore may have intended it as a playful gesture, the implications of such a comment delve deeper into societal stereotypes, particularly those surrounding Black women.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Barrymore is a beloved actress and host. However, during her interview with Harris, she said something that rubbed many the wrong way and made the ongoing interview cringe. While discussing Harris's family, Barrymore called her "Momala."

So far, so good. The issue arose when Barrymore took it further, saying America needs a "mom" and stating Harris should be the country's protector and nurturer. She insisted we need Harris to be the nation's "Momala." Barrymore leaned in closely, held Harris's hands, and delivered an impassioned monologue about needing a great protector. The audience applauded, but Harris looked visibly uncomfortable, as per the USA Today.

You could literally see the VP swallow what Drew said. And it was an unpleasant taste. 🙃 https://t.co/afhQWhZAnU — issa rae’s favorite reporter. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 29, 2024

Many saw this "Momala" framing as perpetuating the "Mammy" stereotype that has long burdened Black women. This stereotype casts them as eternal caregivers and problem-solvers rather than allowing them to be seen as multidimensional individuals. Critics felt it was demeaning for Barrymore to push this maternal, nurturing role onto Harris rather than simply respecting her as a powerful political leader. This wasn't Barrymore's first awkward television moment.

Last year, she oddly caressed Oprah's hands during an interview, though Oprah insisted she wasn't bothered. Barrymore also faced backlash for initially planning to return her show against the 2023 writers' strike before changing course, as per the HuffPost.

“We need you to be Mamala of the country” let’s be for real Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/l79s8LFf5m — 👳🏾‍♂️Shay-Boogie🤙🏾 (@HeartBreakSeun) April 30, 2024

Instead of leaning into stereotypical roles, many felt Barrymore missed an opportunity to celebrate Harris's political achievements and stances. She could have highlighted Harris's hair, style, policies, or inspirational role as the first female VP, rather than framing her as "Momala."

While Barrymore likely meant no harm, the "Momala" comments highlighted a lack of awareness around stereotypes Black women face. Columnists like Charles Blow argued it disrespected Harris under the guise of praising her, reducing her to a nurturing figure rather than treating her as an authority and leader like her predecessors.

The moment stood in contrast to Harris's own words during the interview about never letting anyone take your power and being yourself unabashedly, like with her trademark laugh.

Harris spoke powerfully about not conforming to others' expectations saying, "I'm just not that person, and I think it's really important for us to remind each other and our younger ones: don't be confined to other people's perception about what this looks like, how you should act in order to be. Right? It's really important," as per Fox News.