Since joining the lineup of the popular talk show The View back in 2022, Ana Navarro has become a familiar face to viewers. However, the political commentator recently gave a sneak peek into her busy schedule. Apart from her regular time on the show, Navarro also shared details about some upcoming duties. According to The U.S. Sun, she revealed that she was visiting Panama during the Thanksgiving break. It was not for a vacation but to engage with the staff at the US Embassy there, showcasing her commitment to larger issues beyond the glamour of the television studio and the talk show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alexander Tamargo

Also Read: Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Ana Navarro of 'The View' For Her Harsh Comments On Her Memoir

Navarro opened up about her Thanksgiving plans on the podcast The View: Behind The Table, where she said, "I'm going to Panama. We are friends with the US ambassador of Panama, Mari Carmen Aponte." The Republican strategist then continued, "Mari Carmen invited me to come down to Panama. She's been wanting me to go and do a few things at the embassy, you know, speak to the staff." Navarro further added, "It's hard for me to do that unless I have a holiday."

Navarro also clarified that it was only because of the timing that she was able to take on the new gig; otherwise, it would've been a tough call. Crediting the Thanksgiving break, she clarified, "It's hard for me to do that unless I have a holiday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Over the weekend, Navarro also shared some snaps from her time in 'beautiful' Panama on Instagram, and the heartfelt caption hinted at how much fun she was having. It read, "Hello from beautiful Panama. Al & I are spending Thanksgiving with my friend, Maricarmen Aponte, the US Ambassador here." Navarro then gushed about her host when she said, "Mari is one of the few Latina US Ambassadors. She was appointed US Ambassador to El Salvador under Obama. She did a great job there, was greatly respected. She was appointed to Panama by Biden."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Enraged at Univision Over Donald Trump’s 'Puff Piece' Interview

The buck didn't stop there, as Navarro even referred to the ambassador as 'part of the bad-ass Latina sisterhood,' stating, "We celebrate each other. Support each other. Lift each other up and feel pride in each-other’s accomplishments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Producer Tells Ana Navarro This Change to the Show Can Make His Life 'Easier' Amid ‘Feud'

In the carousel of photos uploaded to her Instagram, one can see the beauty of the city as well as the festive season taking hold of what appears to be the US embassy. In fact, Navarro even stated in her caption, "Panama is a lush country blessed with the most beautiful nature and biodiversity…oceans, mountains, forests. The Panamanian people are warm, embracing, and fun-loving. And they love a good party."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Fans of The View host flooded her post with many positive comments. One person said, "Panama is going through very tough times these days, let’s bring good vibes now more than ever." Another user commented, "Wow Ana, you’re in my beloved native country. Enjoy!" A third person stated, "Love love love that you are spending Thanksgiving in my home country. Yes honey we 🇵🇦 love a good party and we will inject some fun in just about anything and anywhere but you already know that. Can’t wait to go home. Enjoy !!!"

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Fans Disgusted by Ana Navarro’s 'Breastfeeding' Comment for Pop Star Maluma

‘The View’ Co Host Ana Navarro Unfazed by Fashion Critique as She Claps Back With Confidence