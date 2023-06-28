Travis Barker's Son Landon Looks Sadly 'Agonized' At Step-Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Gender Reveal Event

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are basking in the glory of their soon-to-be arriving child. The couple is embracing love and attention from everywhere. The excited parents-to-be organized a grand gender reveal event recently, and fans noticed Barker's son Landon looking absolutely "misplaced."

'Kravis' fans seemed concerned over Barker's son Landon's miserable facial expressions at stepmother Kourtney's gender reveal party. A video circulated on TikTok where the 19-year-old boy's reaction to the news of his to-be-born step-brother's arrival concerned fans, reported The US Sun.

The TikTok video was a recording of Kravis' gender reveal, where the couple found out they were expecting a boy. As soon as the happy news broke, family and friends screamed with joy. However, in one shot, Landon stood miserable and "unhappy." Fans wondered what happened.

Barker and Kardashian, surrounded by kith and kin, set up a concert-like stage in an open grass field with drums and other musical equipment. Since Barker is a drummer, they had the Blink-182 rocker's drum set on stage.

The event started with the drummer playing his equipment, and Kardashian sat on his lap. The couple shared a passionate kiss while Barker played the drums, and suddenly a loud bang from the audience could be heard. The sky turned blue as strings and confetti flew in the air.

"It's a boy," shouted everyone. One of the guests who filmed the video panned the camera over to Landon, who was standing far behind, alongside his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio, 19. Everybody rejoiced at the news. However, Landon's "blank" expressions prompted fans to worry.

The teen didn't join the others in expressing his joy and stood there looking absolutely unenthusiastic about the news. Fans immediately took to the video's comment section and expressed their concerns over Landon's "disinterest."

A fan, @reyna_mxrie, wrote, "It's the fact that all the kids are clearly not happy." Another fan, @dilflov3r42069, declared, "Nobody there looked happy." A third fan, @danielaaalejandraa, felt concerned for the teenager and expressed, "Landon looks bothered, asl."

@putrey714 commented, "Landon is really like damn, I am not the only boy no more for Travis." Another fan, @midnights1989_, said, "Landon doesn't look happy. Reign is probably throwing a fit right now because he ain't the baby anymore, and P probably wanted a sister."

Many fans were concerned for Landon, and others felt "bad" for Barker's firstborn. The Blink-182 rocker's drummer shares Landon and his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 47.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is a mother of three, Reign, Penelope, and Mason, with ex-husband Scott Disick, 40. The Hulu star revealed her pregnancy news during Barker's concert, holding a big signboard with the message, "Travis, I am pregnant." Overwhelmed with joy, Barker stepped down the stage and held his wife in a loving embrace.

The couple's struggle with fertility has been in the headlines for quite some time, and Kardashian even shared that they are going to the IVF route. However, she later dropped the idea and wished to conceive naturally, which she did.

