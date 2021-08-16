Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Is A Buzzy Success

Kendall Jenner has proven that her tequila is definitely worth a shot. Since its May launch, the supermodel's new business venture, 818 Tequila, has generated a sales volume that exceeded even the brand's expectations.

Speaking to The Spirits Business, 818’s president and chief operating officer, Mike Novy, said the brand has sold more in just two months of activity than it was expected to do in the first two years.

Even considering Jenner's celebrity status and the social media support 818 has gotten from her famous sisters, it seems the 25-year-old entrepreneur is doing much better for herself than she ever hoped for. Read all about it below!