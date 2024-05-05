Here's Exactly Why Jennifer Aniston Won't Download TikTok Ever in Her Life

Jennifer Aniston has embraced Instagram, however, venturing onto TikTok might be a step too far for the actress. Putting humor aside, the Friends star, despite her notable Instagram presence, maintains a cautious distance from social media platforms for valid reasons. "I don't have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won't. I'm not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else's life," Aniston told ET's Deidre Behar.

"It could suck you in and you've wasted hours of your life," she said per Page Six. "I can't believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhole of dog, and puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats. That's the stuff I enjoy. But then there's some stuff online I just don't wanna see." Adding further to solidify her stance on social media Aniston shared, "I don't think we are were designed to take in the amount of information at the speed and the rate that we do these days. I just don't think it's good for us. I don't think it's healthy. It's so hard to be a teenager these days," she said. "We are so hard on ourselves, and kids are so mean too."

Aniston prioritizes authenticity in her social media posts, preferring to present her genuine self rather than a heavily filtered version. Lately, Aniston has been embracing her genuine self with increased confidence, crediting her commitment to Pvolve. The workout regimen is grounded in science, incorporating elements of low-impact functional fitness along with the use of resistance-based equipment. "I feel like I'm stronger from the inside out in ways that I've never quite been before because this method works out deep layers of muscles that you didn't even know you had. There's muscle definition that I didn't know I could have," the Hollywood star shared.

"I just think it’s best to just be who you are. We’ve got good days. We’ve got bad days. We have good hair days. We’ve got s—tty hair days. We’ve got good skin days, and bad skin days. It’s a mixed bag. It’s also just so unrealistic to try to sell something that doesn’t feel authentic," she added. While Aniston doesn't frequently post, her content usually consists of enjoyable photo collections with friends, insights into her fitness regimen, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Hollywood life. Additionally, during awards season, the Just Go with It star treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek inside her million mansion as she prepared for the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Emphasizing on workout and a balanced lifestyle, Aniston advocated about the women-founded organization she joined. "It's like I found a precious stone of some sort. It's just changed my whole outlook on working out. It's something I look forward to."