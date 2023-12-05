Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 28, 2023. It has since been updated.

Fans Are Horrified at Honey Boo Boo's Latest Instagram Post Featuring Piles of Dirty Dishes​WeTV sensation Alana Thompson, a.k.a Honey Boo Boo, was called out on Instagram after her latest post about her new hairstyle left fans in shock. They noticed a pile of unwashed dishes in the background of her picture that reportedly ruined the aesthetic of the picture for them, reports The Sun.

In the post, Thompson poses to flaunt her new Barbie-style blonde hair-do which she recently got done by hairstylist, Jhanae Coleman. Thompson is wearing a t-shirt featuring beloved characters from The Looney Toons Show. Those perfect blonde curls on her wig were the star of the post, of course, but her nails stood out just as well. With an ombre of peach and pink, plus a touch of sparkle, she passed the vibe checklist for the "new hair-do reveal post." Fans flooded her comment section with praise and compliments for her new look. One fan said, "Girl she killed that s**t! You look gorgeous AF!" while another cheered, "OMG, your hair is stunning on you girl!" A third fan called her a "Role model all the way," while another just said, "CUTE"

While some fans were admiring how fabulous she looked, others noticed something that didn't quite sit right with them: the pile of dishes in her background towards the top left of her picture. That, killed the aesthetic of the picture according to many fans. Some of them were appalled by this and began to question the 17-year-old's hygiene, commenting on her post with a few negatives.

The Reality TV star is known to not be afraid to respond to the backlash she receives for being herself and certainly motivates others to stand up for themselves more often. Earlier this week, she called out a hater live on TikTok for calling her "trashy" and responded with, "Before you come out here and say some rude a** s***, make sure you say it right - the right way. Because it didn't even make sense." Thompson continued by asking the troll "Why would you watch a show that's trash?" and said she'd "give it to 'em" if they continue to troll her with hate comments.

While the 17-year-old stands up for herself, this isn't the first time she has been receiving end of a backlash. She received major criticism for her relationship with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell after he was arrested back in March for being found with an unregistered gun and drugs in his vehicle.

Her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Effird came to Thompson's defense by joining her sister in a live rant on TikTok. The two gave trolls and haters a piece of their mind and an earful of foul-mouthed words. From hurling abuses at the cops who arrested Thompson's boyfriend to accusing people of "supporting men who beat women" the sisters were in unison about their thoughts on the matter. "Y'all's can keep running your little trap trap trap trap. Baby at the end of the day, I'm still gonna make my money," Thompson said, as she continued her aggressive rant, calling out haters for multiple things with a rather sharp choice of words.

