10 Ways Amy and Tammy Slaton’s Lives Have Improved Since Losing Weight

Here Are Some Major Transformations in the Lives of Slaton Sisters

Fans have been rooting for Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton since they began documenting their weight loss journey on the show 1000-Lb. Sisters. Premiering in January 2020, the TLC series followed Amy and her sister, Tammy, as they embarked on their paths to better health. Before their weight loss transformations, the Slaton sisters' lives looked very different from what they are today. Tensions heightened during the first season when Amy was approved for surgery before Tammy, causing some strain in their relationship. It took some time, but eventually, Tammy aligned with Amy's goals. Now, both sisters have shed weight, leading to significant changes in their lives.

1. Tammy Doesn’t Use a Wheelchair Anymore

When Tammy began her journey, she struggled with mobility and had to use a walker or wheelchair. The excess weight put a lot of strain on her body, causing extreme pain and making movement challenging. However, she has since made remarkable progress and can now move around without assistance, no longer requiring a wheelchair, according to Women's Health. Tammy said, “One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people, but for me it was huge. Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair."

2. Tammy No Longer Uses a Walker

Even after Tammy reduced her reliance on a wheelchair, she still needed a walker due to balance issues caused by her size. Each step was precarious, posing a risk of falling, which was particularly dangerous for her. Despite no longer needing it, Tammy continued using the walker out of fear of falling. Fans were moved when Tammy achieved a significant milestone by standing without any walking aid, as reported by The Mirror. Before her remarkable transformation, the star of 1000-lb Sisters had relied on a walker and wheelchair for mobility.

3. Amy Became a Mother of Two

In early 2022, Amy from 1000-lb Sisters shared exciting news about the newest member of her family. The reality star took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the hospital, introducing her baby boy, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Amy had always dreamed of becoming a mother. After marrying Michael in 2019, she was eager to start a family, but her health posed challenges. Given her size, Amy's doctors advised against getting pregnant too soon after surgery, as she was not in a condition to carry a healthy pregnancy. Against the odds, Gage Halterman was born in 2020. Two years later, in 2022, Amy and Michael welcomed their second son, Glenn Halterman.

4. Tammy No Longer Requires Oxygen

After contracting COVID-19, Tammy's doctors prescribed oxygen for her, which became a part of her daily routine. In addition to needing a wheelchair, walker, ramp, and specialized van, she also had to carry an oxygen tank everywhere she went. However, in a video shared last year, Tammy revealed that she can now walk without assistance and without needing oxygen, thanks to her impressive weight loss, as reported by the Daily Mail. Tammy has been using social media to keep her fans updated on her weight loss journey and health improvements since her time on the show, including a clip showing her walking without the need for oxygen.

5. The Slaton Sisters Went on Family Vacations

While the Slaton sisters had gone on vacations together in the past, their travel habits changed significantly after Amy and Tammy lost weight. They started traveling more frequently and to destinations that were further away. Before their weight loss, Tammy's inability to fly restricted the family to local vacation spots. However, after shedding pounds, Tammy experienced her first airplane ride during a family trip to Florida, as reported by Screenrant. In February 2024, Amy posted videos of the Slaton family's visit to Disney World, with Tammy in tow.

6. They Tried New Looks

Beyond the challenges of limited mobility, obesity also constrained Amy and Tammy's fashion choices. Following bariatric surgery, Tammy transitioned from wearing size 8XL to size 2XL. Larger sizes often have fewer clothing options readily available. With the ability to shop at regular clothing stores now, Amy and Tammy have seen a significant expansion in their fashion choices. Since then, the stars of 1000-lb Sisters have been exploring different styles. Amy has embraced the color red and has been sporting monochromatic looks, while Tammy has been enjoying trying out cosplay outfits.

7. Tammy Wore Bathing Suit

Tammy flaunted her remarkable weight loss by sporting a snug-fitting bathing suit during an outing with her friend, psychic medium Haley Michelle. The star of 1000-Lb. Sisters, who shed 440 pounds following bariatric surgery, showcased her slimmer physique in a blue bathing suit adorned with a mermaid print, while seated beside Michelle, who opted for a black-and-white one-piece, according to Page Six. Before her weight loss journey, swimming was the only form of exercise Tammy enjoyed. She expressed her fondness for swimming, likening the experience to that of a mermaid.

8. Tammy Can Dance

Before shedding 400 pounds, dancing was not an option for Tammy. Her mobility was limited, and she found it challenging to maintain balance without a walker, making dancing impossible. However, these days, Tammy eagerly showcases her dance moves on social media whenever she can. In January, she shared a TikTok video of herself dancing in a full-body, zip-up jumpsuit featuring a Jack Skellington theme, boasting black and white colors. The caption read, "Ik I can’t dance but don’t kill my vibe. Just let me know I’m having fun lol." 1000-lb Sisters fans took to the comment section to share their amazement.

9. Their Relationship Improved

While documenting their weight loss journey on 1000 Lb. Sisters, Amy and Tammy have faced numerous challenges both on and off camera, according to US Weekly. Amy's new responsibilities as a mother limited the time she could spend with her sister, leading to further tension between them. However, Amy and Tammy's weight loss has not only transformed their own lives but also had a positive impact on the entire Slaton family. The success of the 1000-lb. Sisters stars inspired their other siblings, Amanda Halterman and Misty Slaton Wentworth, to undergo bariatric surgery in March 2023, resulting in their weight loss journeys.

10. Tammy Got New Friends

Before starting her weight-loss journey, Tammy often lamented about not having real-life friends due to being homebound. Her only social interactions were online, and she often felt isolated. However, with her increased mobility, the 1000-lb Sisters star has been able to venture out more and build meaningful relationships with people outside her family circle. In April 2024, Tammy's friend shared photos and videos from their recent girls' trip on Instagram, showcasing the significant improvements in Tammy's life since her weight loss.