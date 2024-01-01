Here Are 6 Celebrities Who Had Turbulent Relationships With Their In-Laws

These 6 Popular Celebrities Feuded With Their In-Laws

Tension and drama within families, especially between in-laws, remain the same for everyone. The complexities of merging two families after marriage often also make way for various conflicts. Meanwhile, the world of celebrities is also no stranger to the tumultuous dynamics of in-law relationships. Numerous high-profile figures have found themselves navigating tough situations when it comes to bonding with their partners' families. Therefore, here's a glimpse into the lives of a few renowned personalities who have encountered rough patches with their in-laws.

1. Angelina Jolie

The marriage and eventual separation of Brad Pitt and Jolie brought about significant discord with Brad's parents, Bill and Jane Pitt. Right from the outset, the connection between the Pitt parents and Jolie remained notably lacking. Additionally, as reported by Radar Online, a source revealed, "Jane told Angie there was nothing to gain from rehashing her drug use, and that she has a lot more to think about than herself — she should have considered her children and family first!" Despite Jolie's attempt to apologize to her mother-in-law, the feud persisted, extending its reach to involve other members of their respective families.

2. Benjamin Walker

In 2011, Walker exchanged vows with Mamie Gummer at the ancestral estate in Connecticut, their union having blossomed since Gummer's time performing in Broadway's "Dangerous Liaisons" in 2008. Subsequently, during an interview, Walker was asked about the unique experience of having Meryl Streep as his mother-in-law. According to Metro, he replied, "It's much harder for women in this industry, so it's truly remarkable what she has accomplished. The only thing more intimidating than an international film star is a mother-in-law. So we should just probably leave it at that."

3. Jay-Z

Once upon a time, a heated exchange unfolded between Solange Knowles and Jay. Allegedly, Jay made an untoward remark to Beyoncé that triggered Knowles’ swift reaction. The tense exchange escalated rapidly when they were in an elevator, highlighting the intensity of familial tensions. Notably, Knowles’ extreme protectiveness of Beyoncé amplified the conflict. Despite the glaring attention on this high-profile incident, the specifics of the dispute have remained concealed. Eventually, a joint statement was released by the involved parties, acknowledging the incident and extending apologies.

4. Kanye West

Ye and Kim Kardashian’s relationship commenced in 2012, leading to a marriage in 2014. However, after welcoming four children into their lives, they decided to file for divorce in 2021. Amidst his relationship, Ye and Kris Jenner encountered their fair share of turmoil. Following the divorce, Jenner shared with the hosts of The Kyle & Jackie O Show that navigating through the situation was inevitably challenging from the start. She said, "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much—so all I want is for those two kids to be happy."

5. Kris Humphries

In 2011, Kim Kardashian and Humphries made headlines with their marriage, but their union proved to be short-lived. The reality star and the former NBA player started dating in 2010. Their introduction occurred in New York through Jordan Farmar, a teammate of Humphries from the New Jersey Nets, according to US Weekly reports. However, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian seemingly foresaw the inevitable breakup, targeting Humphries, as they allegedly sensed that their relationship wouldn't stand the test of time. Khole also revealed about alerting Kim by saying, "When she wanted to marry Kris Humphries, I was like, "He's a f------ loser. Why are you marrying this f------ dog?"

6. Tom Cruise

More than a decade ago, Katie Holmes and Cruise exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held at a castle in Rome, graced by esteemed guests including Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, and Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Nevertheless, a mere six years following their wedding, the couple got divorced in 2012. Post their separation, insiders disclosed that Katie's parents, Martin and Kathleen Holmes, reportedly felt a sense of relief about the dissolution of the marriage. "Both Martin and Kathleen had very strong reservations about Katie marrying Tom, but she was an adult and they obviously couldn't stop her from following her heart," a source told Radar Online.

