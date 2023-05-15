Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Concerned Over Mama June's Alleged Drug Use in New Sneak Peek of Show

Lauren "Pumpkin" Efrid expressed her concerns over Mama June Shannon's latest confession about her drug usage in the latest episode's sneak peek of Mama June: Family Crisis, reports OK!

Image Credit: Getty Images | Paras Griffin

The mother of four, Shannon's third daughter, certainly voiced out her concerns amid a recent confession of her mother's drug use in the past. In the video, Efrid begins by questioning the condition of her mother's face and claims it has become rough while also comparing it to a crack addict's "scratched-up" face. She says this in conversation about her mother with older sister Jessica Shannon, who is seen standing behind the couch, and Lauren Efrid's husband Joshua Efrid keenly listening in on the conversation.

After expressing concerns about Mama June's unwell physical appearance, Lauren Efrid goes on to accuse the newly married mom of having a relapse with drugs in her life. "She's probably doing drugs again for sure," Efrid is seen saying and is interrupted by her husband, who attempts to express his opinion. In a cute moment, he gets interrupted by their two-year-old baby boy, Bentley Jameson Efrid who squeals with excitement during the conversation. "Can I talk now?" Joshua asks Bentley before adding that he is very disinterested in the conversation and makes a curt exit. "Anyone attached to that woman is attached to the past and always will be," he says while walking out.

The two sisters continue the conversation immediately after Joshua's exit from the scene. Lauren Efrid continues to accuse Shannon's possible relapse. While pondering over the possibility of their mother seeking medical assistance for the drugs, she adds, "You can't expect to do a stupid amount of drug in less than a year and then not expect some kind of repercussion behind that."

The sisters agree on the fact that the reason Shannon is in the hospital is probably a consequence of her own actions. Efrid then claims that at the end of the day, although Shannon kept the entire family in the dark regarding several issues such as being hospitalized and her move to Alabama, they're all still going to ponder the multiple possibilities concerning the 43-year-old's health.

While on the topic of worrying about "what's going to happen now," the 23-year-old mentions her anxiety over their younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomspon who is still not in the know about her mother's recent health condition. "It's like Mama just stresses everybody out," said Jessica Shannon in response to her sister's concerns. The trailer of the upcoming episode concludes with Efrid claiming that the family seldom gets together since their mother's marriage to beau Justin Stroud and her shift to Alabama, and she questions the authenticity of Shannon's health issues.