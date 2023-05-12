Mama June Shannon Reveals How Much Her 'Extravagant' Wedding to Justin Stroud Actually Cost

June Shannon, famously known as Mama June, says that she was able to plan her "extravagant" Florida wedding to now-husband Justin "Smallz" Stroud in the most astonishing, cost-efficient way, as per Page Six. "And I’ll tell you like this, we paid $13,000. No lie,” she says while promoting her WE tv series, Mama June: Family Crisis.

The reality star talked about how the Panama City Venue, the hotel rooms, the wedding and bridesmaid dresses, the fee for the wedding planner, and also the cost of multiple events and functions and their weekend celebration were all included in her budget. Shannon also said that nothing was compromised and that the stress and the money associated with the wedding were all worth it. Her husband, Stroud added, "The stress was OK, though, because of the meaning it had behind it and who all was there spoke a lot of volumes."

"We had only 38 people at our wedding, and it was his family and my family only,” Shannon tells the publication, "and we had an amazing wedding designer and she put together an extravagant wedding that looked like I paid $50,000."

The couple originally tied the knot last year in a pretty low-key courthouse ceremony and then went on to exchange their vows in front of their loved ones in a scenic seaside affair in February 2023. Shannon's four daughters Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28, Jessica Shannon, 26, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, walked her down the aisle. Meanwhile, Stroud's mother, in an adorable show of love, escorted him to the altar.

According to People, it was an "intimate oceanfront ceremony" at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida. "This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Shannon said. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories."

The reality star is now happily married, but her dating past has been a topic of controversy for several years now. In 2014 she was linked to convicted offender Mark McDaniel, which resulted in the cancellation of her TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. In 2019, while dating boyfriend Geno Doak, she was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, after she reportedly had crack cocaine on her.

Shannon recently revealed that she was the one who had asked Stroud to marry her, challenging societal stereotypes. "It was kind of a spontaneous thing," she said, " I asked him to marry me. It’s 2022, ladies. You can ask your husband to marry you." Shannon's wedding episode premiered on WE tv on May 5.