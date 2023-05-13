Mama June Shannon Revealed Spending $1 Million on Drugs Amid Her Addiction, Pinches Money Now

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of substance abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Mama June: Family Crisis star June Shannon revealed that she had spent a total of $1 million amid her drug addiction during the filming of her Reality TV series, reported Page Six.

The mother of four, including Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, recently shared that she regrets spending a staggering $1 million on drugs on account of her addiction to the substance. She further added how it affected her later on in life and now practices extreme caution when it comes to saving money. Shannon, who is popularly called Mama June, claimed that her husband calls her a "money hoarder" because of her habit of pinching money. Shannon too reportedly calls herself a "coupon queen," and she mentioned this on her daughter's show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Shannon went on to add that she will definitely be reflecting on the bad decision; she said that her husband Justin Stroud, however, begs to differ and encourages her not to dwell on the past. "Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that d*** money?" she added recalling the low point in her life. When questioned about the poor financial decision, Shannon said that she couldn't recall what led to such drastically poor money management skills as she was under the influence of the substance and was hence unaware of it.

The famous personality struggled terribly with this addiction as she attempted to grasp the gravity of the situation. Shannon first confessed in a 2021 interview to blowing up a massive sum of $900,000 just on drugs. "So much money was sent to our dope man," she regretfully stated.

After suffering a major financial loss with a reported $1.40 to her name, Shannon made a bold decision to pursue rehabilitation for her addiction. She arrived at this juncture of life shortly after the arrest of her and former flame Gene Doak was caught red-handed, and charged by the authorities for being in possession of crack, cocaine, and other substances back in March 2019.

However, after a tough time of struggling with addiction and the consequences of her poor financial choices, the 43-year-old made sure to thoroughly work on herself and bounced back. She now focuses on being extra cautious with her finances, careful not to repeat history, and making sure to meticulously plan all her expenses. Recently, Shannon revealed that her wedding, which took place in February to her now dashing and supportive husband Justin Stroud, was conducted on a small budget, even though it looked extravagant. She exclusively revealed that because of careful planning, she was able to afford a lavish wedding of $13,000 in Florida. The ceremony was strictly private on a beach setting and was inclusive of the family of both the bride and groom.

If you are struggling with substance abuse or know anyone who does, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)