When Katy Perry and Russell Brand Divorced, Robert Pattinson “Looked Out” for Perry Constantly

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson, both currently in wonderful relationships, once fueled speculation about a secret romance. They began spending time together while Robert was still in a relationship with Kristen Stewart, and their bond grew stronger when Katy supported him during their tumultuous breakup, similarly, he supported her when the singer divorced Russell Brand. Over the years, they have continued to enjoy casual get-togethers, per Popsugar.

Despite their seemingly dissimilar backgrounds, Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson, both well-known figures of similar ages with surnames beginning with "P," have forged one of Hollywood's closest and most enduring friendships.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were first seen together in 2009, during a simpler era. At the time, Perry was in a relationship with Russell Brand, and Pattinson had been dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart for a few months. Interestingly, Andrew Garfield was also romantically involved with actress Shannon Woodward. Perry and Pattinson both happened to be at Woodward's karaoke-themed Dimples Supper Club in Burbank, California. In an unexpected turn of events, an employee revealed that they had visited the club together a year prior, also for a karaoke night, as reported by W Magazine.

As widely known, both Katy Perry's relationship with Russell Brand and Robert Pattinson's relationship with Kristen Stewart ultimately ended, but their friendship prevailed. However, the public's continued observation of their friendship led to numerous baseless rumors over the years, suggesting that they might have been rebounding off each other.

After Robert Pattinson's relationship with Kristen Stewart ended, the paparazzi closely trailed his every move in search of the latest scoop. Given Katy Perry's high-profile status, it's not surprising that when they spent time together, the media frenzy escalated. As expected, a substantial portion of the coverage surrounding Pattinson and Perry's interactions during that period speculated that they had become a couple. Certain websites even claimed to have witnessed Perry and Pattinson kissing, as reported by The Things.

Katy Perry once shared her concern that Kristen Stewart might misconstrue the dating rumors surrounding her and Robert Pattinson. In an interview with Elle UK in 2013, Perry emphasized that she took measures to ensure Stewart didn't take those rumors seriously: "I sent her a text message saying: 'I know you've seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I'm not that person, I'm just trying to be a friend to him but, unfortunately, I do have a set of t*ts.'"

According to a report by US Weekly, Katy Perry reciprocated the support when she was there for Robert Pattinson during his split from Kristen Stewart. The report stated that Pattinson consistently checked in on Perry through text messages after her divorce from Russell Brand.

