From Lip Fillers To Transplants, Kylie Jenner's Physical Transformations Over The Years

All of Kylie Jenner's Physical Transformations

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced She is on Ozempic After Travis Scott’s New Diss Track Was Released

Kylie Jenner has always courted controversies with her transformational looks. The billionaire beauty mogul loves to experiment with different styles and makeup to keep up with the latest trends. After denying plastic surgery for years the youngest Kardashian-Jenner recently admitted to getting basic beauty procedures. “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said on one of The Kardashians episode. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.” “You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different,” she said. “Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour, and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.” Let us take a look at the various beauty transformations the reality star admitted to getting done over the years.

1. The KUWTK Era

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Jenner debuted in the world of reality TV as a ten-year-old with Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007. As the youngest member of the extended family, she loved to experiment with makeup. She looked fresh-faced with black eyeliner and lip gloss during the filming of the series in 2009. As per Harper's Bazaar, the teen loved to wear wigs and hot pink lip shades in 2011. She started to wear spray tan by 2012 to red carpet events, which later translated to fuchsia lipstick and wavy curls in 2013. Her looks transformed into makeup inspired by the 90s in 2014. Jenner debuted vintage Hollywood style for Kylie cosmetics shoot in 2016, she went blonde-haired in 2017. By the end of the series, Jenner was back to her signature black hairstyle. During this period the noticeable changes were her full lips and breast implants.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Fans Speculate About 'Fake Front Teeth' in Recent Ad: 'This is Embarrassing'

2. Hair Transformations

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Gregg DeGuire (C) Getty Images| Photo by Bauer-Griffin (R) Getty Images| Photo by Robert Kamau

Also Read: When Kylie Jenner Was Slammed for Flaunting Her Wealth By Posting Photos of Her Private Jet

Jenner generally played around with her black hair when she was dating and in her teens. According to Cosmopolitan, she transitioned from the emo-fringe teen years in 2009 to 2014, when she dyed her hair a variety of bizarre tints. The Hulu star had a cute fringe debut in 2009; sweeping side parts replaced it a few months later. When Jenner was thirteen, her go-to hairstyle was a simple ponytail. She debuted an electric blue tint in her early teens, and by 2012, they had been dyed to rich tones of brown and pink. Her hair turned turquoise in 2015 and then light green a few months later. Jenner had a glamorous short bob on the MET red carpet in 2016. In 2019, she dyed her hair a deep purple to go with her Versace lilac MET dress. She went back to wearing her go-to black color for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars celebration.

3. Admits To Getting A Boob Job

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Marc Piasecki

The KUWTK star recently admitted to getting breast implants during an episode of The Kardashians. As per USA Today, Jenner was seen opening up about the procedure to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, she revealed to her bestie that she got a boob job before giving birth to Stormi at age 19. "Within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing," she said. But Jenner also regretted the hasty decision, "I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children." Speaking about her influence on today's generation the beauty mogul said, "What are we doing with our power? I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing (photos of themselves). I went through that stage too, and I feel like I'm in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you."

4. Admits To Getting Lip Fillers

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jenner built her present $680 million legacy by selling lip kits. In a 2023 cover interview with Homme Girls she admitted to getting lip fillers, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t,” she said. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.” The mother of two shared that she got her first fillers in 2015 after feeling insecure about the size of her lips, however, in 2018 the reality star stunned everyone by sharing that she had removed her fillers. Over the years Jenner got back to undergoing the beauty procedure.

5. How Motherhood Changed Her Perception of Beauty

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Raymond Hall

The billionaire beauty mogul shares two children with her ex Travis Scott, daughter Stormi,5, and son Aire,1. “[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure,” she told Homme Girls. While discussing her current makeup routine she said, “I think less is more. I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles, and my bushy brows.” Discussing body insecurities and plastic surgery she said, "Obviously, I have a daughter," Jenner said. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and the best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything." “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Kylie revealed. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false." She concluded, "I’ve only gotten fillers.”

More from Inquisitr

Here's A Look At The Entire Relationship Timeline of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Fans Beg Kylie Jenner To Stop Her "Wonky Surgeries" As She Shares a New Makeup Tutorial