Fans Beg Kylie Jenner To Stop Her "Wonky Surgeries" As She Shares a New Makeup Tutorial

With her cosmetics line, Kylie Jenner has amassed an enormous following. The reality star recently shared a makeup application video on Instagram for her followers. The 26-year-old debuted her new lipliner in a video set to Lana Del Rey's song Let The Light In. "Precision pout lip liner shade, 'cocoa' lip kit shade, 'better not pout' gloss drip shade, 'fall in love,'" she detailed the products in the caption, even though the KUWTK alum remained silent while applying the color. Fans, however, disapproved of her facial features and attacked her for having surgery.

As per The US Sun, fans expressed their disappointment on a Reddit forum, "Literally looks like a child who ate chocolate ice cream and didn’t wipe their mouth," one fan compared. A second fan screamed: "For the love of god stop with the wonky surgeries!" A third fan added: "Her top lip is even wonky now." The Kardashian star's Instagram was flooded with comments like, "She looks like a 40-year-old!", one fan commented under the post. "When was the last time y’all heard her speak in a video?", a second fan wrote. "Not born this way…she bought her looks," a third fan wrote sarcastically.

Recently, Jenner and Kim Kardashian were seen on camera while they believed their sister Kourtney was expecting a boy. Fans noticed that something appeared off about Kylie's appearance. In a video, the beauty mogul shared her surprise by opening her mouth, and fans accidentally recorded a screen grab of her that has since gone viral. The video was captioned: "Kim and Kylie thought Kourtney was having a boy!" One fan posted its screenshot on a Reddit forum and commented: "It looks like her jaw is about to unhinge and swallow Kim." A second fan joked: "She's all chin!" Yet a third fan chimed in: "Wh... what... why is it like that??"

Jenner spoke about her cosmetic enhancements during an exclusive with Jennifer Lawrence for the Interview Magazine Winter 2023 Issue. Jennifer brought up the topic, and said: "I think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery." To which Kylie responded: "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett

"I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'" the Kylie Cosmetics founder concluded by slamming her critics.

