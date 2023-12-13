When Khloé Kardashian went on a day out with her children True and niece Dream, she seemed to have lumpy lips, shocking fans. The 39-year-old posted a fresh image from their trip to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical on her Snapchat story. Along with her five-year-old daughter True, her seven-year-old niece Dream—Rob Kardashian's kid—and a friend, Khloe attended the show, reports The Sun.

The Kardashians star flaunted her noticeably fuller pout, highlighting it with plenty of lipliner and sheer lipstick. Like her mother, True was decked out in all black, including a black leather jacket. Dream donned a matching fuzzy pink ensemble with cow-print boots that were both charming and eye-catching.

Khloé's look caught the attention of fans, who said she had "lumpy" filler in her lips. A fan commented on Reddit, "Daaaaaaamn what is in her upper lip? It looks like there's a worm underneath the skin or a parasite." Another fan explained that it could be overlining: "It's very lumpy filler, I guess, and tons of overlining."

Another defended her, saying, "The lips are wonky, but I still think she looks nice." A fourth fan commented, "It’s the lips for me; they’re way too big and lumpy like you can literally see the lumps of filler in the upper lip."

Khloé Kardashian e Kris Jenner levaram as crianças na peça ‘Como o Grinch roubou o Natal’ ontem à noite no Hollywood Pantages Theater — 10 de Dezembro. pic.twitter.com/2Yz19Cuglo — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) December 11, 2023

In October, too, the reality TV star was slammed for her lip look, which fans said was totally botched. The star was seen in a short video she posted on Instagram featuring her $17 million mansion in Calabasas. Critics quickly took to the comments area of an online discussion, ridiculing the reality star for her "botched and jump-scare lips."

After posting a GIF of the Real Housewives actress Lisa Rhinna, a fan said, "Good lord, she looks like Lisa if she had an allergic reaction or a bad reaction to secret lip filler." A third fan was shocked at the plasticky look, saying, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has met their match when it comes to looking plasticky." A fourth individual also scoffed, saying, "Khloé looks like she is 70 and had plastic surgery to look younger. Not good!" A commentator chimed: "Reminds me of Lisa Rinna’s lip filler. Couldn’t have happened to two better mean girls, in my opinion!"

Among celebrities, Khloé stands out since celebrities often don't open up about cosmetic procedures. However, the 38-year-old The Kardashians star has one of the most followed Instagram profiles globally, and as a result, her 300 million fans have dubbed her "unrecognizable" multiple times. Khloé was pretty honest and forthcoming about her cosmetic surgeries. She said in an interview with Andy Cohen back in 2021, as reported by Skin Care Edit, “I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kanodia—and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me... I’ve done, sure, injections, but not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

