Here's How Barron Trump's Rumored College Choice Could Pose an Issue for Melania

Recent headlines have focused on Barron's schooling, particularly after a judge mandated his father's presence on every day of his impending hush money trial. This situation could potentially result in the former president being unable to attend his son's graduation due to the court's mandate for his presence.

As Barron finalizes his college decision, speculation arises about whether the impact will be greater on him or Melania Trump. Reflecting on the journey from Barron's entrance into the White House as a young child to now a fully grown adult with a remarkable height transformation, he is poised to graduate high school. Throughout the years, the mother-son duo have developed a strong bond. Given the strength of their bond, it's understandable why Barron's college decision might present a dilemma for both of them.

The 18-year-old is contemplating enrolling at New York University following his graduation from Oxbridge Academy in May, as per The Daily Beast. However, the report did not disclose the origin of this information and stated that the university chose not to confirm or deny Barron's potential attendance in the fall. Barron has a deadline of May 1 to finalize his university choice for the fall 2024 semester. NYU has yet to respond to The U.S. Sun's inquiry for comment. According to a source who spoke to People in March 2024, there's a significant likelihood that Melania might relocate based on Barron's selected school.

There's a belief that there's a strong chance the former FLOTUS could relocate to wherever Barron chooses to attend school. "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think she may follow him wherever he goes to school," they revealed. "Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years," the source added. According to a Palm Beach source interviewed by People in March 2023, "Melania's close circle consists mainly of her family members. Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize." The source further added, "She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new."

Considering Melania's strong bond with Barron, it wouldn't be unexpected if she decided to move wherever he attended school. However, Trump's presidential candidacy could complicate any plans Melania may have had. The future of the Trump family dynamics, including Barron's college choice and their living arrangements, remains uncertain and will unfold over time. The mandate may potentially prevent Trump from attending Barron's graduation ceremony on May 17th. Nevertheless, there's speculation that Melania might not be entirely dismayed if her husband is unable to attend the occasion.