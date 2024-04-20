Donald Trump's Eyebags Stand Out at Hush Money Trial: 'Pink Eyeliner Was a Bold Choice'

Former President Donald Trump is making history as the first ex-president to face a criminal trial for allegations related to falsifying business records concerning hush money payments made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 election. However, this time, there's another thing that jolted the onlookers into drawing a comparison.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

The ex-POUTUS' tan and eyebags were in contrast with each other as he appeared for the trial. Observers also pointed to the noticeable contrast between his orange-tinted skin and the pink shade of his eye bags, leading to online commentary about his apparent fatigue. Trump has faced plenty of ridicule in the past, and now, the public has seized upon a new target for mockery. Following his recent court appearance, online commentators have latched onto his noticeable eye bags, finding humor in the situation.

I have never seen under eye bags that bad even for Trump. HE LOOKS AWFUL. — carol💙💙 (@chbrkr) April 15, 2024

Twitter users took their chance to leave their opinions. User @Michelle1111NC wrote, "Wow, those eyes and the bags under them tell the story of how he's handling this." Another user @DaveCarrig chimed in saying, "Pink eyeliner was a bold choice." Among the multitude of tweets mocking Trump's recent appearance, it's clear that if he wants the ridicule to cease, he'll need to either moderate his tanning habits or prioritize getting more rest, especially given the potentially lengthy duration of the trial. The case is projected to occupy up to four days a week for as long as eight weeks. With Trump being required to appear in court, there may be numerous additional comments and jokes made about his appearance in the coming weeks, per Nicki Swift.

So I Facetuned trumps face to see what he’d look like without the spray tan and... I... just keep getting that tan my man 😂 I matched the color of his skin to his eye bags pic.twitter.com/HhlxNqLh9Q — Lex (@alexacarucci13) March 15, 2020

On the other hand, during the trial, Trump stated, "I never thought anything like this could happen in America. This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately." Trump has voiced discontent over the limitation on the number of potential jurors his legal team can reject without cause for his New York criminal hush money trial. The Hill has reported that state law sets limitations on these dismissals. Trump's allocation of dismissals aligns with the requirements for the criminal charges he faces, including ten peremptory strikes for jurors and two additional strikes for each alternate juror, as dictated by the nature of the Class E felony charges against him.

Trumps weird fat eye bags probably weight 1 lb each and I hate that they aren’t covered with his spray tan — smarf (@Friendlyredant) April 14, 2020

Trump raised his concerns about this matter on his Truth Social platform. He wrote, “I thought STRIKES were supposed to be ‘unlimited’ when we were picking our jury? I was then told we only had 10, not nearly enough when we were purposely given the 2nd Worst Venue in the Country. Don’t worry, we have the First Worst also, as the Witch Hunt continues! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”