When There Were Rumors of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Imagine Taylor Swift as a Marvel character. Now follow the same thought for Harry Styles. A YouTube video originally posted by The DisInsider set the internet ablaze with rumors of the Shake It Off singer being part of a Marvel movie Deadpool 3 in a cameo as Dazzler. Styles was another pop star who turned up in social media posts as superhero Eros, aka Starfox.

Subsequently, people discussed the possibility of casting Swift as Dazzler on X, formerly Twitter with most of them rooting to see her in a Marvel avatar. Referring to the YouTube video, @OneTakeNews posted the news on their account captioning, "Taylor Swift is rumored to make an appearance as Dazzler in 'DEADPOOL 3,'" alongside the animated sketch of the character.

Makes sense if you know anything about Taylor and Ryan. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NvXH3H6Bwr — RJ (@ResonantJustice) August 12, 2023

NEW...Here's my latest, Taylor Swift as Dazzler. Sincr there are rumors she'll be in #Deadpool and Wolverine, so why not! This was painted on an X-Men 1 blank variant. This is available. Just hit me up if you're interested.🤘😎🤘#TaylorSwift #dazzler #xmen #deadpoolwolverine pic.twitter.com/EPEBq7GmDr — Frank A. Kadar (@FrankAKadar) March 18, 2024

@ItsReidgd rooted, "10/10 casting." Another Marvel and Swift fan, @theKingwillcom3, explained his point, "For people that don't know -

1) Taylor and Ryan are super close

2) Taylor dressed up as Deadpool a few years ago

3) This small role character would be PERFECT for Taylor." @real_frandude wrote, "YES PLEASE!!!!!!" @mc_nuttyy cried, "Yay tay tay."

Meanwhile, Styles was also rumored to be a part of the Marvel world as Eros, known by his superhero moniker, Starfox, is Thanos' brother. Jim Starlin, the Marvel comic book writer, has portrayed the brothers in stark contrast. While Thanos is a menace, Eros is characterized by his amiable and charming demeanor, per The Guardian.

What if #HarryStyles is bulking up because he has to as he is going to be #Eros soon? A strong physique is sort of required in that universe. Does anybody know when the filming starts? — Idril, fangirling Louis ×͜× (@IdrilLissessul) November 26, 2022

Marvel fans hyped up the possibility of the English singer as Eros. A fan, @BjorneDigital, wrote, "Every time #Thanos is trending I can’t stop thinking about… #eros #eternals #HarryStyles." @TheCyberNerds added, "#HarryStyles will return to @Marvel

as #Eros. @Kevfeige has stated that the Adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us."

The Marvel boss, Kevin Feige, addressed the Swift and Styles rumors while sharing the future of the MCU with Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan in November 2023, "The Marvels comes out on Friday and the finale of Loki is this Thursday. Those are two giant things [right now]."

He continued, "Those two projects that are being unveiled to the fans within two days represents about five years of work, of about thousands and thousands of people. So, for me, that's the focus," neither denying nor admitting the casting of Swift as Dazzler and Styles as Eros.

He briefly talked about how the overall storyline is "part of the fun" and also part of the franchise in general. Feige wants Marvel fans to focus on the story buildup because "everything is a building block in the broader story- The movie has a beginning, middle, and an end. And it's this experience and the fun of this movie that I want people to focus on."

When the interviewer quizzed Feige about casting celebrities like Swift and Styles, especially after the Night Changes singer stunned fans in the Eternals post-credits scene, he responded "He's excited, we're excited, [so] we will see," the Marvel boss said about Styles return to the franchise.

About the rumors of Swift's debut in the Deadpool 3 as Dazzler, Feige simply laughed.