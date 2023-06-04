When Keanu Reeves Showed Loyalty to 'John Wick' Franchise, Rejected $1.1B MCU Film Offer

Keanu Reeves' charm and genuine demeanor have amassed him a dedicated fanbase throughout his career. But it is the role of John Wick that has truly solidified his status as an action icon and brought him immense appreciation in recent years. It is the loyalty to the highly successful franchise that reportedly led Reeves to turn down a staggering $1.1 billion opportunity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Although Reeves has previously expressed his interest in collaborating with Marvel, the actor made a difficult decision when he declined a crucial deal to star in one of the MCU projects. Despite his admiration for the comic book genre and the appeal of joining the immensely popular franchise, Reeves prioritized his commitment to the John Wick series, which had garnered him unparalleled acclaim in the latter half of the 2010s.

Reeves' rise to stardom was not instant, but rather a gradual one that started with his breakthrough role in The Matrix. His portrayal of the iconic Neo launched him to high-profile status in Hollywood, but it wasn't until the release of John Wick that Reeves solidified his place as one of the most revered stars in the industry. The success of the action-packed franchise allowed him to display his dedication by performing a majority of the stunts himself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The timing of the MCU offer couldn't have been more challenging for Reeves. As he was approached to star in Captain Marvel, he was already committed to the production of John Wick: Chapter 3, bound by contractual obligations. This meant that he had to let the opportunity to join the Marvel universe slip through his fingers, ultimately leading the role to be offered to the talented Jude Law, known for his role as Sherlock Holmes, as per FandomWire. Despite this blow, Reeves has been vocal about his desire to work with Marvel, showing his eagerness to explore MCU.

As an avid X-Men fan, he has openly expressed his desire to portray the legendary character Wolverine. However, with Hugh Jackman reprising the role in the upcoming Deadpool threequel, and considering Reeves' age, it seems unlikely that he will have the opportunity to fulfill his dream of wearing the adamantium claws in the MCU. Fans have speculated about various other roles that Reeves could potentially take on, including that of Ghost Rider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

As Reeves takes a break from the John Wick franchise, he has expressed interest in exploring other projects. One of his ambitions is to create a sequel to Constantine, that could potentially fall under the Elseworlds banner of the DC universe. However, his desire to work with Marvel remains strong, and fans can only hope for a chance to witness Reeves' captivating presence in the MCU.