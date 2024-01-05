The Jeffrey Epstein controversy has taken a wild turn as more than 900 pages of confidential court records were made public. These documents were a major part of the 2015 lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell per CBS News. The disclosure was overseen by Judge Loretta Preska, who highlighted several biggies in them.

Image Source: YouTube | @TODAY

Also Read: ‘The View’ Panel Pissed With Oprah Winfrey for Staying Absent During ‘The Color Purple’ Special Segment

Among the named in these documents are notable public figures, including Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton, and former President Donald Trump. Both Prince Andrew and Clinton have consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's illicit actions. With the revelation of the confidential court documents, the highlight of the infamous Epstein scandal is back. Major conversations around it sparked with several high-profile names in it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Notable individuals from the world of film such as George Lucas, acclaimed scientist Stephen Hawking, and entertainment legends like Michael Jackson and David Copperfield are mentioned. Personalities including Pope John Paul II and Oprah Winfrey, Bill Richardson, and Al Gore were also named in it which goes on to highlight the extent of Epstein's network and influence. Despite these mentions, the presence in the documents does not automatically implicate these individuals in criminal acts.

Donald Trump banned Epstein from Mar-A-Lago all the way back in 2007.



Attorney Bradley Edwards named Trump as the only one who helped him with his case against Epstein.



And now the unsealed court docs say that Trump was never on the Epstein island or ranch: pic.twitter.com/jOGkBnbkkP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

Also Read: Taraji P. Henson Thanks Oprah For Her Support After She Gets Vocal About Unfair Pay In Hollywood

Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial, had been a central figure in a network accused of extensive sexual abuse. Maxwell, a key accomplice of Epstein, is presently serving a sentence of two decades for her involvement in child sex trafficking. Regarding the former presidents, Trump had acknowledged his past acquaintance with Epstein, stating in 2018 that he was a known figure in Palm Beach and that they had fallen out long ago. Similarly, a spokesperson for Clinton emphasized that it has been nearly two decades since Clinton last interacted with Epstein, denying any knowledge of his criminal activities.

BREAKING: Trump EXONERATED in new bombshell Epstein court docs as high-profile Democrats crimes exposed pic.twitter.com/oeLoUlD03S — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2024

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey on Why Beyoncé Isn’t a Part of ‘The Color Purple’: “It Wasn’t Even a Negotiation”

On July 6, 2019, Epstein was apprehended on charges related to the sex trafficking of minors across Florida and New York. Facing a potential life sentence, Epstein's situation took a dramatic turn when he was found deceased in his cell on August 10, just a month after his arrest. Epstein's case resurfaced in the public eye in 2021 during Maxwell's trial for sex trafficking. With Epstein deceased, the focus shifted towards bringing Maxwell to justice.

CNN is reporting RIGHT NOW:



“Donald Trump and Bill Clinton named on Epstein docs”



Without any context that Donald Trump was CLEARED.



THEY ARE FAKE NEWS!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 4, 2024

Visoski, as Epstein's pilot, didn't just fly Epstein himself; he also transported various renowned personalities. However, reports indicate that these celebrities were not linked to the case at hand. Regarding Clinton's involvement, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, clarified that Clinton flew on Epstein's jet on four occasions. "President Clinton took four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which were related to the work of the Clinton Foundation," Urena stated on behalf of Clinton.

More from Inquisitr

Drew Barrymore Gets Backlash for Stroking Oprah Winfrey’s Arm During Interview, Fans Calls Her ‘Cringey’

Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Using Weight-Loss Meds Despite Her Weight Watchers Affiliation