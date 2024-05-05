A Former Aide of Queen Elizabeth II Claims That the Queen ‘Loved When Things Went Wrong'

According to US Weekly, a former aide, Samantha Cohen, who worked with Queen Elizabeth II for 17 years, claimed in a recent interview published on April 15 that the Queen loved it when things went wrong because it added excitement to her life.

Cohen also shared warmly about her relationship with the Queen. She said, “The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong. If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organized, it spiced her life up when things went wrong.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

According to the Daily Mail, Cohen worked as The Queen's press secretary for 17 years before serving as her assistant and private secretary. She then left her role with the Royal household in 2019. Cohen also mentioned that some of her best experiences were during the Queen's two royal tours to South Australia and Queensland in 2002 and 2011.

She said, “I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form.” Cohen mentioned that she had almost daily interactions with the monarch for nearly a decade, spanning from 2001 to 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II's former aide, Samantha Cohen, said the late monarch "loved when things went wrong" because it "spiced her life up." https://t.co/SS85BqvQe1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 16, 2024

She also had her bedroom at Windsor Castle. Recalling their close bond, she revealed that the Queen frequently invited Cohen to bring her family to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House in Norfolk for Christmas.

Cohen earned the nickname "Samantha the Panther" from the Queen due to her pragmatic approach, and she was excited about the idea of the Royal Family launching a YouTube account. Cohen began her tenure as an assistant communications secretary to the Queen in 2001.

As time passed, she advanced through the ranks to ultimately become the assistant private secretary. In 2018, she moved into the position of private secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before leaving the palace the following year. Although she chose not to comment on reports suggesting she resigned due to harsh treatment, the outlet indicated that she acknowledged being one of 10 staff members interviewed by Buckingham Palace following a bullying complaint filed by Harry and Markle's then-communications secretary.

However, the Duchess of Sussex's team refuted the bullying allegation. Additionally, in 2022, the Queen passed away at the age of 96. Cohen was also seen attending the service held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. "She died in her favorite place and was laid to rest in her favorite place alongside her husband and other members of her family,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Cohen embarked on her career as a journalist at the Sunshine Coast Daily before transitioning to roles within the Australian government. Currently, she serves as the chief of staff for the global chief executive of the mining powerhouse Rio Tinto.