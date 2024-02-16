Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Into 'Tense Conversation' Over Royal Family Reconciliation

Will the royal reconciliation cause tension in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage? Amid the ongoing feud and King Charles' cancer diagnosis, royal sources revealed the Duke wants to settle the differences with his family. However, the former actress is not keen to reunite with her in-laws.

Harry's 25-hour brief visit to his homeland made Markle "panic," claims the royal insiders. Despite the strained relationships, the 39-year-old experienced profound sadness after hearing about his father's health scare. He left his wife and two children, Archie and daughter Lilibet, in California and met Your Highness.

His move indicated the Duke still has room for reconciliation in his heart. However, the Duchess of Sussex has no desire to return to her husband's native land. It was reported that the couple engaged in a "tense conversation" over Harry's inclination towards the royal family, which Markle disapproved of.

The source told Closer Magazine, "He [Harry] went from being in a state of shock to feeling angry, which led to a tense conversation between him and Meghan," per The Mirror. It said Charles' sickness made Harry realize the family feud was more "mental," and apparently, it's making Markle "terrified."

"Learning of his father's diagnosis made Harry realize how mental all this bickering has been. He feels that it's shone a light on how frivolous all this fighting had been and, ultimately, how much he loves his father and wants to be by his side," continued the source.

The Suits star is reportedly panicking because, according to her, Harry's closeness with his family means a growing gap between the not-so-royal couple. The thought of the Duke spending more time in the UK is allegedly causing her to "panic and spiral."

The 42-year-old is not interested in returning or reuniting with the royal family, as another source close to her revealed to OK! Magazine, "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry thinks that he must repair the damage that has been caused."

However, the source also noted the couple has had many heart-to-heart and emotional conversations about handling this issue. Markle hasn't returned to the UK in a long time. "Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry; patching things up with his family is the only option."

Apart from the royal rift, the Duke and Duchess garnered negative attention from critics for their recent rebrand launch. The couple's Archewell now automatically redirects to Sussex.com, retaining their royal identity for commercial purposes despite stepping down as working royals.

The couple is preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games and was recently spotted hitting the slopes amid the backlash. Meanwhile, a source close to the Sussexes defended, "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name," per Daily Mail.