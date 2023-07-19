'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Faces Backlash for Comments About Her Children in Her Recent Podcast

Kailyn Lowry has faced some heavy backlash from fans since the release of the newest episode of her podcast Coffee and Convos. According to The U.S. Sun, the mother of five discussed her dating history and how it affected her children on the podcast. She claimed on record that she could live with the fact that her children would be traumatized by men coming in and out of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley (@coffeeconvospodcast)

Also Read: Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Set to Release from Prison, Court Directs Rehab in a New Verdict

In this episode of Coffee and Convos, Lowry began by talking briefly about the men in her past including her ex-husbands. She also spoke about the respective fathers of her four children. Fans of the Teen Mom series may remember that details regarding the 5th child remain undisclosed. Lowry emphasized the importance of care when introducing a "possible new family member." She claimed, "We wouldn't introduce our kids to someone we know would be bad for them."

She then went on to mention how this particular topic was a "double-edged sword" and insinuated that things could backfire if her relationship goes south. "It's always a double-edged sword or a catch-22," claims Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Tight Camo Shirt On Shopping Trip With 3 Kids Kailyn Lowry picked up some essentials like diapers while shopping More on https://t.co/T7HOf0yjNT #pop pic.twitter.com/hxad037equ — Ahlain (@AhlainNews) June 16, 2020

She emphasized the aftermath of introducing her children to her romantic partner after things have progressed between the two. "I feel like it's one of those things, like if you don't introduce them right away and things are invested," added Lowry. Lowry further elaborated on the topic and said, "If they don't get along when you do, and you've already invested six months to a year. But, if you introduce them too soon, it could be soon for that."

Also Read: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Hints at Sixth Pregnancy, Shares Pics in Baggy Clothes

However, as things went on, Lowry noted that each child perceives the thought of a new family member in their lives very differently. The Teen Mom 2 alum explained, "It does vary by situation. But honestly, I might get s*** for saying this. If men came in and out of my kid's lives, is the biggest form of trauma, I feel I can live with that."

Image Source: Reddit | r/TeenMom0GrandTeenMom2

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Fans Spot New 'Clue' in a Photo Amid Rumors She’s ‘Pregnant With Twin Boys’

As Lowry suspected, she received some harsh criticism from fans on Reddit as a fragment of the conversation was uploaded there by a listener. The screenshot with the title of the episode, My Chosen Family Vs Blood was posted on the platform along with a one-minute and eight-second audio of the conversation. "She has literally stated that her mother having men in and out of her life was one of her biggest childhood traumas," said u/Early_jicama_6268.

Image Source: Reddit | u/rightonthemoney1

"SHE can live with it? The cognitive dissonance is real," added u/hyrulianzora. Another user highlighted that the goal of any parent was to not inflict or let their child undergo any form of trauma in the first place. "Surely the goal is to not give your child ANY trauma?" said u/rightonthemoney1. "Maybe YOU can deal with it, Kail...but your children can't!" said u/TUnit713.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8602737/teen-mom-kailyn-lowry-new-comments-traumatized-kids/

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’ Fame Kayla Sessler Reveals Her New Business as ‘Young & Pregnant’ Spin-off Gets Canceled

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Prison, Sent to Rehab Facility After Surprising Court Ruling