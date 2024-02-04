Here's What Princess Diana's "Ghost" Told Ex-Royal Butler Paul Burrell in a Chilling Revelation

Princess Diana departed this mortal world. However, she's still communicating with people once close to her, claimed the former royal butler Paul Burrell. The manservant-turned-reality TV star revealed chilling details of receiving one-word messages from Diana's "ghost" as part of a new haunted series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Berehulak

Burrell is starring in a TV show titled Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted, and while filming, he revealed a frightening incident where the deceased Diana spoke with him. The former Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident in 1997, and according to the butler, he and his partner feel her presence still, per The Mirror.

He moved into the Cheshire property 20 years after Diana's death with his partner Graham Cooper, but apparently, they noticed multiple ghostly shadows before calling in for paranormal help. The experts appeared with a device to hear the spirits, and they reportedly heard Princess Diana uttering two words, "Sorry" and "France."

This prompted the royal butler to decode them, and he could immediately think of her death 27 years ago, which also happened to be in Paris, France. Burrell said, "I don't understand why it would say 'France' other than the fact that the Princess died in France and the fact I went to France to bring her home."

Meanwhile, he further backed his claims of witnessing Diana's ghostly presence around him in his mansion. The butler explained, "I had been introduced to this world before by the Princess," claiming the late wife of Prince Charles was inclined to the spirit world and everything related to the unseen.

"She was heavily involved in spirituality. Mediums, psychics, astrologers... and I witnessed it from the edges," Burrell added. "I watched her, and she would giggle afterward and say, 'You don't believe, do you?' and I would say, 'Well, I'm not sure.'"

Diana was called the "Queen of Hearts," and one of those hearts she touched was her butler Burrell. He recalled his "love" for her and professed, "When you have loved someone in life - and I did love her - and they pass very quickly, a little piece of them remains behind, and you carry them with you for the rest of your days."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

"If my Princess wanted to tell me something, I think she would come to me," he added. However, he also claimed that Diana wasn't the only member of the British royal family who believed in the paranormal world. According to the butler, the late Queen Elizabeth, too, frequently talked about the existence of spirits.

"Diana wasn't the only senior royal to believe in spirits and ghosts. Our dear late queen always said that there were ghosts, and she said, 'I never go to Allt-na-giubhsaich' - Glassalt, the cottage on the lake in Balmoral - without the corgis because the corgis sense it before I do,'" Burrell revealed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry George

Although Burrell believed Queen Elizabeth was intelligent and her claims of ghosts couldn't be false, he clarified, "But I never saw one myself. I never saw one at Kensington Palace, never saw anybody coming down the staircase with their head under their arm. I wasn't tuned in."