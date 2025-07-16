Fans Blame CURSED Annabelle Doll After Paranormal Investigator Dies Unexpectedly

While on a tour showing Annabelle, a purportedly “possessed” Raggedy Ann doll, a paranormal investigator passed away at a motel. On Sunday, July 13, Dan Rivera, 54, a senior lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research, based in Connecticut, passed away while on the Devils on the Run tour in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Evening Sun.

According to the article, emergency personnel were sent to a motel in Gettysburg where a man Rivera’s age was allegedly given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to Adams County dispatch records. In a Facebook post on Monday, July 14, the group also revealed Rivera’s passing and called him a partner and friend.

“We are heartbroken and still processing this loss,” the society said. “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

According to the Evening Sun, the tour group Ghostly Images of Gettysburg held the Devils on the Run tour’s Gettysburg stop at the Soldiers National Orphanage this past weekend. The tour’s final visits are scheduled for September. (Tickets remain on sale.)

Ghostly Images of Gettysburg provided a statement to PEOPLE about Rivera on Tuesday, July 15, which read, “Ghostly Images of Gettysburg was honored to host the nationally renowned ‘Devils on the Run’ tour this past weekend, featuring a legendary artifact and prestigious investigators from the New England Society for Psychic Research. During their visit, the team experienced a profound loss with the unexpected passing of Dan Rivera, NESPR’s lead investigator. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

“Dan was a distinguished figure in the paranormal research community and will be remembered for his kindness and leadership,” the organization continued. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dan’s family, friends, and colleagues. As we mourn the loss of a dear friend, we reaffirm our dedication to preserve the rich history and the paranormal encounters that make Gettysburg extraordinary.”

Rivera, who was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and later served in the U.S. Army, has over ten years of experience working on paranormal research and investigations, according to the society’s website. “At an early age he was introduced to haunting phenomena, having witnessed paranormal events occurring in his home,“ his bio read, which also stated that he was an expert in the rites and rituals of Santeria.

Rivera’s cause of death has not been revealed. On Tuesday, PEOPLE sought more information from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the New England Society for Psychic Research.

The New England Society for Psychic Research identified Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll that Rivera was touring with in Gettysburg, as “demonically possessed.” The doll’s history dates back to 1968, when a student nurse received it as a present and moved it to her house with her roommate, according to the society.

“Almost immediately, the roommates noticed strange occurrences with the doll and they were introduced to a medium who told them the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle,” they wrote. “The two roommates tried to accept the doll’s spirit and please it only to have it reciprocate maliciousness and violent intent.”