Sophie Turner Finds New Romance in Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce: Sources

Sophie Turner, the acclaimed 'Sansa' from Game of Thrones, is embarking on a new journey of romance following her divorce from singer Joe Jonas. As per reports, Turner is happily exploring a relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson, marking a delightful departure from her past. Sources close to the 27-year-old actress revealed that Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate, is reviving Turner's social circle she had distanced herself from during her marriage to Joe. The two were recently spotted in Paris, sharing a kiss and sparking rumors of a budding romance.

An insider, as per People, shared, “Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings, Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it. While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already, The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little. Sophie doesn’t feel guilty for moving on with Perry — at all.”

The source further added, “Joe’s playing it cool. He’ll be watching this play out from a distance.” The blissful setting of Paris captured Turner and Pearson’s rendezvous, grabbing the attention of onlookers. Perry, who recently ended a three-year relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, seems to have found a new bond with Turner.

The Sun got pictures of Sophie Turner kissing new boyfriend Perry Pearson at the Gare du Nord railway station. They weren't kissing goodbye - they travelled to Stade de France from here.



This is so awkward & cringey. pic.twitter.com/Y6QHkFY0ri — April (@avril4799) November 6, 2023

As per OK Magazine, the actress and the musician have recently reached the middle ground in their custody battle over their two daughters, hinting at a desire for an amicable resolution. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K., We look forward to being great co-parents," Jonas and Turner asserted in a joint message.

“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” the court documents revealed. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court." Turner aka Sansa Stark, has been holistically engaged in her career and seems poised to embrace life’s adventures.

While the actress revels in the joy of her newfound connection with Pearson, her ex-husband continues his musical pursuits and leisurely escapades. The unfolding chapters of Turner's personal life reflect a spirit of resilience, growth, and an unwavering commitment to embracing the present with a sense of freedom and fun. As the story continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapters in Turner's journey of love and self-discovery.

