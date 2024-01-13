Sophie Turner Wore a Gold Ring on Ring Finger, Sparking Rumors About Future with Peregrine Pearson

The Game Of Thrones is perhaps one of those brilliantly written shows that deserved every bit of popularity and fame that it received. One of the most renowned characters of the show was redhead Sansa Stark, played by none other than Sophie Turner. Though she was a budding actress at the time, Turner did the role justice with her exemplary talent and skill, making her a household name from thereonout. Recently, she found herself at the center of attention yet again after flaunting a certain ring on a very specific finger of her hand captured by paparazzi, making many wonder if a certain relationship is being taken to the next level.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vera Anderson

Sources from The Daily Mail spotted the actress sporting a sparkly gold band on her ring finger, which sparked some speculations. The actress is said to be in a relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Turner was seen sporting a flawless smile when spotted by paps at Heathrow Airport. The mother of two looked stunning in her outfit for the day while gearing up for a day of travel. She was seen wearing a black trenchcoat, with the highlight being her vibrant green handbag. Turner also had her headphones hung around her neck while holding onto her luggage.

For the moment, neither Turner nor her representatives have commented on the current status of her relationship. Whether or not they’d remark on the same remains to be seen, given the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship last year by sharing a sweet kiss in the middle of a street in London. Peregrine is the oldest son of Michael Pearson, also making him the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. This is the very same name that owns vast portions of the Pearson Media empire.

This news also comes after she and her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, announced their gut-wrenching split. Shortly after the announcement, the former lovers claimed they were filing for divorce and were even amid a custody battle for their two children. However, after much conversation, they decided to amicably co-parent their children. Nonetheless, it isn’t just Turner who has moved on from Jonas. Despite the unfortunate falling out, Jonas, too, appears to be in a happy relationship with someone else.

The Cake By The Ocean singer confirmed his alleged romantic involvement with the one-time Miss USA Teen winner, Stormi Bree. The duo were spotted getting quite cozy with each other while on dates together. The alleged couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a resort in Colorado indulging in a skiing activity. Although Jonas has kept details about their current relationship very private, fans anticipate a statement soon on his socials. For the moment, Turner and Jonas are both navigating the nuances of a divorce and ensuring the best for their children.

