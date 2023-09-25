Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, didn’t hold back as she slammed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for apparently using their children as 'pawns' in their controversial divorce and custody feud. The hosts of the show navigated the messy breakup during a recent episode, with Hostin and Joy Behar presenting their unfiltered opinions on Turner’s recent lawsuit against Jonas. As the discussion unraveled, Behar cautioned against the couple’s actions, insinuating the potential impact it could have on their children. "It's ugly. When you have kids and you're getting a divorce, be very careful what you do. Those kids will be scarred and remember this forever," Behar warned.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar Stunned Sunny Hostin by Asking This NSFW Question

Hostin concurred, expressing her concerns that Jonas and Turner might be trying to use their children to their advantage in the ongoing battle: "It feels like they're using [the kids] as pawns here." The co-hosts then shared personal anecdotes related to divorce or growing up in a similar household, emphasizing the significance of prioritizing the well-being of the children involved.

Jonas and Turner’s much-talked-about divorce has been under intense public scrutiny since the singer filed for divorce on September 5, ending their four-year marriage. The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress revealed that she learned about the divorce through media reports, just like everyone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

In a shocking turn of events, as per Page Six, Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe, seeking to have their children returned to England. She alleged that Jonas was withholding their children’s passports to prevent them from leaving the country. He responded to these claims through his representative, denying that he had 'abducted' their children. The representative also mentioned that the lawsuit contradicted the amicable co-parenting situation they had been working on.

Also Read: ‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Calls Out Donald Trump for Being a ‘Loudmouth’, Says Lawyers Can’t Control Him

Turner and Joe had reportedly agreed over Christmas 2022 to make England their 'forever home.' They were even in the process of selling their Miami estate with plans to purchase a property in England. “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately,” the representative claimed. However, as per Turner’s account, they relocated to the UK in April 2023, but their marriage took a sudden heartbreaking turn after a heated argument on Joe’s birthday, August 15.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: The View’s Joy Behar Interrupts a Vicious On-Air Fight Between Alyssa Griffin and Sunny Hostin

The couple has two children; their first daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020, and a second child, whose name they have not revealed, was born in July 2022. The public spectacle surrounding their divorce has left many observers concerned about the potential impact on their young children. Hostin and Behar's comments on The View also reflect the sentiment that divorcing parents should prioritize their children's well-being and avoid involving them in disputes.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-panelist Sunny Hostin for Slut-Shaming Women in a Debate

Joy Behar From 'The View' Suggests Donald Trump Should Move To Saudi Arabia