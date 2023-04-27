"Sister Wives" Star Christine Brown Flaunts Diamond Engagement Ring and Impressive Weight Loss in New Video

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been making headlines lately after announcing her engagement to David Woolley. Fans of the hit reality show were thrilled to hear the news and have been eagerly following Christine's journey since then. In a recent promotional video for her health and wellness Instagram page, Secret to Self-Care, Christine showed off her new engagement ring and some impressive weight loss.

The video also featured Janelle Brown, Christine's ex-sister wife, who was seen shaking her bottle of pink elixir at the beginning. As the video continued, a snap of Christine was shown holding the drink in her hand, with her diamond ring on full display as she stood outdoors. Her ring sparkled brightly in the sunlight, and her weight loss was very evident.

Christine's boyfriend David Woolley picked the perfect ring for her, which was clearly visible in the video. The stunning diamond engagement ring was the talk of the town as fans marveled at its beauty. Christine and David's whirlwind romance has captured the hearts of many, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for the couple.

Earlier this month, Christine took to Instagram to announce her engagement to David. She shared several sweet photos of the couple and wrote, "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans of the show.

In her interview with People, Christine gushed about her new fiancé, saying, "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day. I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it." The couple has been open about their love for each other and their excitement for the future.

David Woolley is based in Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes away from Christine's $1.1 million two-story duplex. He comes from San Diego, California, and is the owner of his own construction business, David Woolley Drywall. David and Christine have bonded over parenthood, as he has eight children from his first marriage, while Christine has six children with her ex, Kody Brown, as per The Sun.

Aside from her engagement news, fans were also excited to see Christine's impressive weight loss in the promotional video. The TLC personality has been on a weight loss journey, and her hard work has paid off. Fans took to the comments section and praised her for her dedication to her health and wellness.

In addition to her health and wellness journey, Christine has also been focused on her family. She recently went on a trip to California with David and shared photos of their adventures on social media. She has also been spending time with her children and grandchildren and has been keeping fans updated on their lives.