Last year was probably not the most romantic year for everyone, especially celebrities. While many new and possibly lasting relationships were found, many ships sank for good. One such couple that split was Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner. Both of them appeared enchanted with each other whenever they made a public appearance. In their time together, they even welcomed two children. Sadly, their love story wasn’t meant to be…Currently, Jonas and Turner are amid their divorce and have recently settled their children’s custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by People, Turner has reportedly dropped claims of “wrongful retention” against her estranged husband. On Wednesday, a US judge officially signed off on dismissing the claims after reviewing a signed and approved “consent plan” from a UK judge just last week. The fiasco first began on September 20, 2023, when Turner’s legal council filed for “wrongful retention.”

The filing against Jonas was based on “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Simply put, it claimed he “forcibly” kept his kids away from Turner. But that matter was finally put to rest after an amicable deal was reached concerning custody of their children.

As per the publication, both Turner and Jonas arrived at such a conclusion with “prejudice and without attorney’s fees, expenses, costs, and/or disbursements awarded to either party.” This is indeed good news for the former couple, who’ve been separated since last year.

Jessica Chastain shows Sophie Turner public support amid divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas. pic.twitter.com/oxth7jlTbl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Moreover, the dismissal of the claims did not come easy for either of them, especially because of the long custody battle. After much deliberation, looking over positively co-parenting their children, dividing time spent, and more such details, they were finally able to arrive at a logical and sound solution to this tumultuous hitch.

Last year, on the 11th of October, the former flames released a joint statement echoing their thoughts and agreement. They said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.” Apart from the custody of their children, Turner and Jonas also have a prenup prepared. According to their divorce filing from September 5, the reason Jonas and Turner were cutting off their relationship was because “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson out in London together pic.twitter.com/XHqYPPPXIZ — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 8, 2023

Although heartbreak did sting, the two seemed to have found love again with different people. For Turner, she’s been spotted with the British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson. The newly ignited flames were spotted trotting over London, sharing a sweet kiss. Likewise, Jonas has also been spotted flaunting some PDA with socialite Stormi Bree. Well, love is blooming on both avenues, and the celebs appear happy in their new relationships.

