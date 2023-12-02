The recent disclosures of a social media post by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, have shed light on the family's strained dynamics. Brad Pitt is reportedly seeking mediation in an attempt to mend fences with his estranged children, reports Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Also Read: When Amy Adams Strictly Rejected to Hug Brad Pitt, Becoming “The First Woman Ever” to Do So

The tale began when Pax took to his private Instagram account on Father's Day in 2020 to vent his frustrations with Brad. Pax called out his father for making the lives of those closest to him "a constant hell," calling Brad a "world-class a-hole" and a "f*ing awful human being."

As per Daily Mail, Pax wrote alongside a photo of Brad holding an Oscar, "Happy Father’s Day to this world-class asshole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

El post de Pax Jolie Pitt contra Brad está muy potente 🫠 pic.twitter.com/556HqRKlyJ — MarelissaHim (@Marelissa) November 25, 2023

Pax added, "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!"

Also Read: An Appalling Thing Brad Pitt's Stalker Did After Breaking into His Home That Got Her Arrested

This revelation, which was recently brought to the public's attention, sheds light on Brad's damaging impact on their children. Pax isn't the only one who is distressed; his sister Zahara Marley Jolie appears to be distanced from her father by dropping his surname during her college induction ceremony. Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son, is also reportedly unwilling to reconnect.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Here’s How Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt’s Agents Set Them up on Their First Date

According to sources close to Brad Pitt, the actor is now actively seeking reconciliation in response to these revelations. Despite the difficulties, Pitt hopes that his children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, will join him for mediation sessions to help him heal. "Over the last couple of years, he's taken a step back to give them their space and respect their decision for no contact. But as he approaches 60, he feels it's time to mark a new beginning for them all and is desperately hoping there is still a chance to make amends," a source close to the actor told Closer magazine.

Brad Pitt 'wants to heal tensions with kids' after son's 'world class a**hole' commenthttps://t.co/ZbeSIouUpD pic.twitter.com/MOpFPLrceZ — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) November 30, 2023

Brad is celebrating his 60th birthday in Cabo San Lucas with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, and close friends. Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Pitt, the actor's younger children, are expected to attend the celebrations.

According to reports, Brad Pitt has taken the initiative by writing letters to his estranged children and inviting them to join him in mediation sessions. Ines de Ramon is said to have been instrumental in Brad's efforts to repair his broken relationships. Recognizing that the road to reconciliation may be difficult, the source emphasized that Brad is trying to stay positive even though things will not magically return to normal.

More from Inquisitr

Barack Obama is a Distant Relative of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton Are Related As Well

Classmates of Zahara Jolie Want Her Estranged Father Brad Pitt to Visit Their Campus