Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Co-Parenting Her Daughter With Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently opened up about her experience on co-parenting her daughter, Khai with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. In an interview with The Sunday Times UK published on March 5, Hadid finally shared details about her parenting philosophy and how she and Malik have navigated their co-parenting relationship since their split in October 2021. When it comes to co-parenting with Malik, Hadid said that the most important thing is prioritizing Khai's happiness. "Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person,” she said, as reported by Elle. The Guests in Residence founder and the Pillowtalk singer dated on and off for five years and welcomed their daughter on September 23, 2020. Despite their split, Hadid emphasized the very fact that Khai can be with both parents makes her very happy.

Hadid, who is now 27 years old, said that although she always wanted to be a mother, she was never obsessive about it. She explained that having Khai at the time she did was a blessing, and she is grateful to be a young mom. Hadid noted that being organized has effortlessly helped her juggle her busy career and motherhood.

The high fashion icon also explained that she tries to schedule her modeling jobs and other work-related trips when Khai is with her dad. She said that this allows her to have the freedom to focus on her career while knowing that her daughter is in good hands. This approach is a testament to Hadid's commitment to balancing her work and personal life, which is something many working mothers can relate to.

Co-parenting logistics aside, Hadid further shared some adorable insights into her daughter's personality. As reported by Vogue, she revealed that Khai has inherited "little bits" of Malik's British upbringing, “She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that,” she said. “She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love.”

Hadid's ability to balance her busy career with motherhood is a testament to the strength and resilience of working mothers. The idea that working mothers must sacrifice their careers or their family is a damaging stereotype that needs to be dismantled. Hadid's approach shows that it is possible to prioritize both, albeit with some careful planning and support.

As a celebrity, Hadid's parenting choices and co-parenting relationship with Malik are subject to public scrutiny. However, by sharing her experience, Hadid normalizes co-parenting and inspires other parents to prioritize their children's well-being above all else.

Following her split from Malik in 2020, Hadid was briefly linked with 48-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the duo was spotted at the NYFW after-party in September 2022. However, a source later told Page Six that their lifestyles didn’t mesh. “Gigi’s priority is her daughter,” said the insider.